Barcelona Legend Xavi Announces Retirement at End of Season, Wants to Coach

Barcelona Legend Xavi Announces Retirement at End of Season, Wants to CoachMay 2, 2019
Barcelona legend Xavi has announced he will retire as a player at the end of the season, and he'll look to transition into coaching.
Per Goal, the 2010 World Champion announced the news on Thursday:
Goal @goal
BREAKING | Xavi has confirmed this will be his final season as a player 😢 "This is my last season as a player, but I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me as a coach." https://t.co/y4NGbrLvCs
Goal also shared his remarkable collection of silverware:
Goal @goal
World Cup 🏆 European Championship 🏆🏆 Champions League 🏆🏆🏆🏆 LaLiga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 FIFA Club World Cup 🏆🏆 Copa del Rey 🏆🏆🏆 Spanish Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆 Qatar Stars League 🏆 Qatar Emir Cup 🏆 Qatar Cup 🏆 Sheikh Jassim Cup 🏆 Xavi did alright 😳 https://t.co/8Mc32V2QZo
The 39-year-old has been playing in Qatar for Al Sadd since 2015 but is best remembered for his time with Barcelona. A product of the Catalans' academy, he spent over two decades with the Blaugrana.
Per Goal, Xavi said his coaching philosophy is heavily inspired by Johan Cruyff and his old club, opening the door for a potential stint as Barcelona manager at some point in the future:
Goal @goal
🗣 Xavi: "My philosophy as a coach reflects the style we developed for many years under the influence of Johan Cruyff and La Masia, and that has its greatest exponent in the way of playing football in Barcelona." "I love seeing the teams take the initiative on the pitch." https://t.co/smofz50X2q
The midfielder was the creative brain behind the most dominant period in Blaugrana history between 2008 and 2015. In total, he won an incredible eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies during his time at the club.
Known for his remarkable passing ability, he made some of his most iconic plays in the biggest games:
UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague
👑 Xavi. Delivering when it matters most 👌 🏆 06 🏆 09 🏆 11 🏆 15 #UCL | @FCBarcelona https://t.co/P0K0m4qFuh
His success also carried over to the international stage, where he won two European championships with Spain and played a key role in La Roja's first-ever world title in 2010. Xavi retired from international duty in 2014.
He was never overly reliant on athleticism or physical strength, which is why he was able to play at a high level with Barcelona until 2015 and in Qatar until the age of 39.
Barcelona midfielder Arthur explained how the Spaniard was an example for him growing up, per beIN Sports USA:
beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA
With Xavi hanging up his boots for good, Arthur talks about trying to emulate the @FCBarcelona legend as a kid. Full exclusive interview with the Brazilian midfielder 👉 https://t.co/zg1OK8UBId https://t.co/9Clsv0bjTx
Xavi's game was always built around his vision and creativity, traits that should serve him well as a coach. He'll likely be in high demand, but he could follow the example of former team-mate Pep Guardiola.
The Manchester City boss transitioned into coaching in Catalonia, learning the ropes with the youth sides before taking control of the senior team.