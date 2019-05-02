WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Cleared to Return from Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE champion Daniel Bryan has reportedly been cleared to return to action after being absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 35.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Bryan could be written back into storylines on SmackDown Live as early as next week.

Meltzer previously reported that Bryan was dealing with an undisclosed injury that WWE was keeping "closely guarded" and added that it is still unknown what the injury was outside WWE circles.

Bryan last appeared at WrestleMania 35 last month when he dropped the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.