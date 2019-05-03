Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

VI-Images/Getty Images

Celta Vigo may already have done enough to avoid relegation, but safety is still far from secure, and they will be desperate for a home win on Saturday in order to ensure a less nerve-shredding final two games of the season.

In normal circumstances, given their opponents at Balaidos will be Barcelona, earning all three points would be a tall order.

But Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde is likely to put out a second-string side given they have already wrapped up the league title and face Liverpool again in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Pair that with the fact Celta have taken 12 points from their last seven matches, only losing to Atletico Madrid, and it is understandable that they are favourites for victory.

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports, beIN Connect

Match Odds (via Caesars): Celta (11-10), Barcelona (23-10), Draw (27-10)

Barcelona have one foot in the Champions League final after they won the first leg of their semi-final against Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (U.S. only):

Luis Suarez opened the scoring before Lionel Messi's late double left Liverpool with a mountain to climb after they had failed to break down Barca's staunch defence or get past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

If the Catalans win the Champions League this season, there will be few begrudging them the title of the best side in Europe.

As such, Saturday's clash should be a daunting one for Celta, who are still just two points clear of the drop zone in La Liga:

However, there is a genuine chance that none of Barca's starting XI from the match against Liverpool will play the full 90 minutes on Saturday.

Last weekend, when Barca had yet to actually mathematically secure the title, Valverde left Messi on the bench for the clash against Levante, only for him to score the winner as a substitute in the second half:

There will be no need for Valverde to take such action on Saturday, even if Barca are struggling, and Messi may sit out all of the match against Celta.

It would make sense if Barca's manager opts to field a starting XI on Saturday that not only leaves out Messi, but also Suarez, Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets.

Barca will still be able to field a fine side but one shorn of their best players, which Celta can be confident of beating.

Even a second-string Barcelona side would have backed themselves to down Celta not so long ago, when they won just one La Liga game in 13 from mid-December to mid-March.

But then Iago Aspas came back from injury and transformed his side's fortunes:

The 31-year-old is actually a doubt for Saturday's clash after injuring his shoulder last time out against Leganes.

But such is the momentum Celta have generated recently, and the fact Barca have little to play for, that the hosts will be in with a chance of getting all three points even without their talisman.