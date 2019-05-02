Juan Cuadrado Says He's 'Very Happy' at Juventus Amid Summer Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has dismissed speculation linking him with a transfer this summer.

The Colombia international has struggled for regular football with the Turin giants this season, making just 10 starts in Serie A in 2018-19. He missed around four months of the campaign because of a knee injury, but he has been recently reintegrated into the setup.

Sky Italia recently asked Cuadrado what the future had in store for him (h/t Marca, via Football Espana), and he said he doesn't envisage moving anywhere in the upcoming transfer window.

"I am very happy in Juventus and in the city, the 30-year-old said. "My family is adapted to the city, and I have one more year of contract, but not only depends on me."

As Football Espana relayed, both Sevilla and Valencia have been mentioned as suitors for Cuadrado, as well as West Ham United, Watford and AC Milan. According to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea and Fiorentina man has made it clear he has no interest in joining the English clubs.

Sevilla are said to believe an offer of €15 million (£12.9 million) may be enough to convince Juventus to cash in.

With just one year remaining on his contract in Turin this summer, the Italian champions may have to think carefully about any offer that does arise. That's despite the fact that Cuadrado can still be an effective player.

On the counter-attack, he provides an especially dangerous threat to opponents, as he illustrated with this goal against Cagliari earlier in the campaign (UK only):

Operating on the right flank, Cuadrado provides width, directness and energy, making him a handful for full-backs.

Throughout his career, he's also proved himself to be versatile, capable of operating as a wing-back flanking a three-man defence and even as a right-back in some situations. For manager Massimiliano Allegri, the Colombian is a useful player to have around.

Following his injury layoff, it's not clear what Cuadrado's place is in the pecking order at Juventus. As Italian football journalist Adam Digby relayed, the Bianconeri are blessed with attacking stars:

For Cuadrado, an interesting summer looks set to be on the cards. He will be confident of building up fitness and getting into the starting XI again regularly next season, although Juventus will surely be ruthless when considering any offer that does come in.

The fee mentioned for someone of Cuadrado's quality and experience may sound low. But for a winger who has endured a significant layoff who isn't a key first-team player and has just one season left on his contract, it would make business sense for Juventus to cash in.