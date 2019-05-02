Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Brock Lesnar, The Revival and More

1 of 3

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported on Wednesday, "speculation has Brock Lesnar signing another big deal with WWE, and that [is] why he is done with MMA."

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported on Twitter a day earlier that UFC President Dana White had said: "Brock Lesnar told me he's done. He's retiring."

That has to be welcome news for a company that has been the subject of so many internet reports regarding talent wanting out of contracts for greener pastures.

At a time when star power is at a premium, Lesnar lends his name and box office appeal to WWE for the time being. Details of the reported contract are not available, but one would imagine it is another one-year deal worth a ton of money.

And rightfully so.

Say what you will about Lesnar and his sporadic appearances, but The Beast is a household name whose championship matches and pay-per-view main events always generate a little more excitement than the standard fare.

His contests with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Triple H, John Cena and The Undertaker spark debate and discussion. Lesnar brings that to a company that far too often of late feels inconsequential. His contract, whatever its value, is worth it for WWE as it continues to look for ways to keep fans invested as television ratings drop and interest in the product wanes over the summer months.