Manchester City's Bernardo Silva on Barcelona Links: 'I Do Not Think About It'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2019

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 28, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona, insisting he is "very happy" at Manchester City.

The Portuguese playmaker has enjoyed a fantastic season at the Etihad Stadium, playing a key role for the champions as they look to retain the Premier League title.

His form led to his inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year and earned him a nomination for PFA Players' Player of the Year:

Per Alex Richards in the Mirror, he has duly been linked with La Liga champions Barca, but Silva has said he is focused on City: "I do not think about it. I just renewed my contract with Manchester City, and after this season I have another three years of contract. I am very happy in Manchester."

Silva is only 24, and his commitment to City is fantastic news for Pep Guardiola's side.

He has shown a huge improvement this season, returning seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League, and he also contributes effectively without the ball:

Given his youth, Silva is only likely to get better, and he will be a key player for City for years to come—assuming he remains at the Etihad.

City bought Silva from Monaco in 2017 for £43 million. If Barcelona were to have any chance of snapping him up, they would need to offer a significantly larger fee than that given that his contract with City runs to 2025.

The Portugal international is performing at a similar level in the Premier League as Philippe Coutinho was for Liverpool when Barcelona spent £142 million on him in January 2018.

Given that Silva has said he is not thinking about moving on from City, and the Sky Blues would likely only accept a prohibitively high fee, it is all but guaranteed he will still be at the Etihad next season.  