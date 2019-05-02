Manchester City's Bernardo Silva on Barcelona Links: 'I Do Not Think About It'May 2, 2019
Bernardo Silva has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona, insisting he is "very happy" at Manchester City.
The Portuguese playmaker has enjoyed a fantastic season at the Etihad Stadium, playing a key role for the champions as they look to retain the Premier League title.
His form led to his inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year and earned him a nomination for PFA Players' Player of the Year:
B/R Football @brfootball
The PFA Players’ Player of the Year will be announced today 🥇 https://t.co/mZeILLU5Qi
Per Alex Richards in the Mirror, he has duly been linked with La Liga champions Barca, but Silva has said he is focused on City: "I do not think about it. I just renewed my contract with Manchester City, and after this season I have another three years of contract. I am very happy in Manchester."
Silva is only 24, and his commitment to City is fantastic news for Pep Guardiola's side.
He has shown a huge improvement this season, returning seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League, and he also contributes effectively without the ball:
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
It’s mad just how good Bernardo Silva is at anticipating opponent’s passes and closing the angles down to make blocks/deflect them.
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Bernardo Silva’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 5 chances created (all from open play) 5 shots (2 on target) 5 ball recoveries 3 tackles won Hard working & talented. 👍 https://t.co/ZUltfnnN7o
Given his youth, Silva is only likely to get better, and he will be a key player for City for years to come—assuming he remains at the Etihad.
City bought Silva from Monaco in 2017 for £43 million. If Barcelona were to have any chance of snapping him up, they would need to offer a significantly larger fee than that given that his contract with City runs to 2025.
The Portugal international is performing at a similar level in the Premier League as Philippe Coutinho was for Liverpool when Barcelona spent £142 million on him in January 2018.
Given that Silva has said he is not thinking about moving on from City, and the Sky Blues would likely only accept a prohibitively high fee, it is all but guaranteed he will still be at the Etihad next season.