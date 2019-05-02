Manchester City's Bernardo Silva on Barcelona Links: 'I Do Not Think About It'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona, insisting he is "very happy" at Manchester City.

The Portuguese playmaker has enjoyed a fantastic season at the Etihad Stadium, playing a key role for the champions as they look to retain the Premier League title.

His form led to his inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year and earned him a nomination for PFA Players' Player of the Year:

Per Alex Richards in the Mirror, he has duly been linked with La Liga champions Barca, but Silva has said he is focused on City: "I do not think about it. I just renewed my contract with Manchester City, and after this season I have another three years of contract. I am very happy in Manchester."

Silva is only 24, and his commitment to City is fantastic news for Pep Guardiola's side.

He has shown a huge improvement this season, returning seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League, and he also contributes effectively without the ball:

Given his youth, Silva is only likely to get better, and he will be a key player for City for years to come—assuming he remains at the Etihad.

City bought Silva from Monaco in 2017 for £43 million. If Barcelona were to have any chance of snapping him up, they would need to offer a significantly larger fee than that given that his contract with City runs to 2025.

The Portugal international is performing at a similar level in the Premier League as Philippe Coutinho was for Liverpool when Barcelona spent £142 million on him in January 2018.

Given that Silva has said he is not thinking about moving on from City, and the Sky Blues would likely only accept a prohibitively high fee, it is all but guaranteed he will still be at the Etihad next season.