Video: Watch Gary Harris Confront Enes Kanter in Blazers-Nuggets Game 2

Things got chippy in the closing stretch of the Portland Trail Blazers' 97-90 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.

Nikola Jokic pushed Enes Kanter as they were going up for a rebound on a free throw, and Kanter's momentum carried him into Torrey Craig. Gary Harris was not pleased to see someone run into Craig after the Nuggets announced he suffered a nasal contusion and came to his teammate's defense, sparking a scuffle.

Craig left the game earlier after bleeding profusely, only to return with a mask. It was a scary scene, so any additional contact was sure to catch the attention of the Nuggets.

While some of the players were off the bench during the scuffle, it should be noted it happened during a timeout when the benches were already coming onto the court.

As for the game, CJ McCollum spearheaded Portland's effort with 20 points, six assists and six rebounds, helping overcome a lackluster performance from Damian Lillard (14 points on just 5-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 shooting from deep).

The Trail Blazers now have home-court advantage as a result, which is a problem for a Nuggets team that was a mere 20-21 on the road this season.