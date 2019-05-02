Power Ranking Every NFL Offense After the 2019 Draft

0 of 32

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

There's still a lot of NFL offseason left before football is back, but teams are mostly done adding the talent that'll make an impact this upcoming season. Free agency has just a small handful of proven players available.

We have a nearly complete picture of what teams will look like now that the draft has ended. There will be some breakout performers and unexpected leaps after coaching changes, but we can reasonably set expectations for how offenses will fare based on talent.

We've power ranked every NFL offense after breaking down each team's offseason acquisitions. Some units require more projection than others since their changes were significant, and a new scheme or better turnover efficiency can throw a major wrench into these projections.

Recent history and an emphasis on playmaking potential will be heavily weighted in these rankings. Some projections will be more optimistic than others based on how the last two seasons have gone for veterans.

Let's jump in.