Power Ranking Every NFL Offense After the 2019 Draft
There's still a lot of NFL offseason left before football is back, but teams are mostly done adding the talent that'll make an impact this upcoming season. Free agency has just a small handful of proven players available.
We have a nearly complete picture of what teams will look like now that the draft has ended. There will be some breakout performers and unexpected leaps after coaching changes, but we can reasonably set expectations for how offenses will fare based on talent.
We've power ranked every NFL offense after breaking down each team's offseason acquisitions. Some units require more projection than others since their changes were significant, and a new scheme or better turnover efficiency can throw a major wrench into these projections.
Recent history and an emphasis on playmaking potential will be heavily weighted in these rankings. Some projections will be more optimistic than others based on how the last two seasons have gone for veterans.
Let's jump in.
32. Miami Dolphins
Offensive coordinator: Chad O'Shea
Positives
Assuming former Patriots receivers coach Chad O'Shea will bring an approach similar to what OC Josh McDaniels implements in New England, the Dolphins should see increased efficiency across the board. Their line can outperform their individual talent, and new quarterback Josh Rosen should thrive. His cerebral nature and accuracy can immediately elevate the play of everyone around him.
There are also still solid receivers on this roster. Kenny Stills is vastly underrated, and both Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson have the potential to be nightmare matchups due to their speed. If DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki can give the team anything, the Dolphins will boast an above-average receiving corps.
Also, don't forget about the explosive Kenyan Drake in the backfield as a game-changer.
Negatives
The only above-average talent on the line is left tackle Laremy Tunsil, with the rest having to prove they'll be reliable starters. O'Shea will likely rely on unproven young guards to be difference-makers on a unit that must protect the pocket for the immobile Rosen. If the scheme and timing of play-calling isn't even close to as good as McDaniels', then this unit might be terrible.
31. Arizona Cardinals
Offensive coordinator: Kliff Kingsbury (de facto)
Positives
New head coach Kliff Kingsbury built successful offenses with dramatically different quarterbacks at Texas Tech thanks to his willingness to adjust to talent. He can be an asset even though he's in his first season in the NFL. It also helps the Cardinals added two significant receivers in the draft and three new starting offensive linemen via free agency and trades.
Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is a wild card. He has a high upside due to his athleticism and deep passing prowess, so the best case for this unit is much, much higher than this ranking.
Negatives
There's still the reality that a first-year head coach and quarterback will have their struggles. Their weekly performances will vary and likely be a painful ride at times as they learn lessons the hard way. Expectations shouldn't be too high right away.
The line is also a crapshoot because they're relying on shaky tackles in D.J. Humphries and Marcus Gilbert. The injury histories of those two and Justin Pugh make it more likely than not the Cardinals will be relying on young backups before midseason. That can tank their year quickly.
30. Jacksonville Jaguars
Offensive coordinator: John DeFilippo
Positives
The Jaguars were able to upgrade their quarterback situation in free agency after the failed Blake Bortles experiment. Nick Foles will be more functional than Bortles even if he reverts to the worst version of himself. It'll help that the Jaguars reinforced the offensive line with second-round pick Jawaan Taylor, and they should be healthier at receiver entering the year.
There's some hope that receiver D.J. Chark breaks out after a quiet rookie season. In doing so, he'd help raise the ceiling of the unit. Tight end Josh Oliver also has the athleticism to be a solid role player even as a rookie.
Negatives
The offense still lacks reliable playmakers. Running back Leonard Fournette isn't effective out of the shotgun, and Foles is most comfortable there. The receiving corps is also deep with secondary options, not game-breakers.
There's little depth on the unit, and the starters are less than impressive. The issues in Jacksonville will snowball quickly if DeFilippo again struggles with predictable play-calling. There doesn't seem to be a path to being better than below average for this unit unless Foles plays at a career-high level for 16 games.
29. Buffalo Bills
Offensive coordinator: Brian Daboll
Positives
The offense that Brian Daboll found during the second half of quarterback Josh Allen's rookie season in 2018 was an encouraging sign for the future. Creating space for Allen to run boosted the unit significantly and helped his confidence. What'll also help is adding receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley and tight ends Tyler Kroft and Dawson Knox.
The line also benefits from four new potential starters. It was a solid revamp for this unit after finishing 31st in passing DVOA last year.
Negatives
There's still not much explosiveness on this side of the ball. Brown and Robert Foster certainly help, but the backfield has the three oldest running backs in the league, and third-rounder Devin Singletary is more of a power presence. It's also questionable whether Allen is the type of quarterback to get much out of Beasley and fellow receiver Zay Jones since he's shown so little as an anticipatory and timing passer.
If Allen continues to struggle with his accuracy, the Bills offense will stink despite the upgrades. It's also fair to say that some of their signings may not have an impact since it's difficult to project guard Quinton Spain's production and the health of Kroft and center Mitch Morse. Plus, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe will enter camp as a starter for the first time ever. The volume of assumptions needed to see a big jump is enough to make you uncomfortable.
28. Washington Redskins
Offensive coordinator: Kevin O'Connell
Positives
There's excitement again in Washington after it nabbed quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the draft and revamped its receiving corps with two talented rookies in Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon. Haskins is a perfect fit for head coach Jay Gruden's efficiency-based passing attack, and he could swipe the starting job from Case Keenum. Haskins will protect the ball and keep the offense moving with Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice leading a talented backfield.
There's more upside if receivers Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson and tight end Jordan Reed can stay healthy and consistent. The line appears to have enough talent to hold up for Haskins or Keenum to continue to develop their respective presence in the pocket.
Negatives
Like the Cardinals, there are issues that come with relying on a rookie quarterback. The Redskins don't have a guaranteed star at receiver to work with, and the injury history amongst the unit is highly discouraging. Their depth has been tested and depleted in recent years.
Even if the Redskins go with Keenum at quarterback, the group's upside is average. Keenum does his best work outside of the pocket and on broken plays, two things that Gruden has tried to avoid in his time with the team.
27. New York Giants
Offensive coordinator: Mike Shula
Positives
The Giants did well to acquire receiver Golden Tate and guard Kevin Zeitler as instant-impact players at positions of need. Having playmakers Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley continue their individual developments is huge since the team traded away Odell Beckham Jr. and failed to replace his superstar presence. This is where quarterback Eli Manning must prove himself.
Manning's status with the team can pay off now that the line is respectable and he has just enough at the playmaker positions to be more efficient and effective. It should be a make-or-break season for the 38-year-old now that rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones is on the roster, which theoretically puts pressure on Manning to have his best season in years.
Negatives
It's unlikely the Giants will see any significant production from their rookie class since Jones could sit for three years, and the only other offensive player drafted was raw fifth-round receiver Darius Slayton. They're razor-thin at the position and can't afford a single injury to their starters.
Head coach Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula must get more impactful plays from Manning than they were able to in 2018, when he padded stats with meaningless throws. They can't afford to allow Manning to be comfortable taking the underneath dump-offs and failing to threaten the defense. Because of that possibility repeating itself, the Giants rank lower than their raw talent indicates is possible.
26. Tennessee Titans
Offensive coordinator: Arthur Smith
Positives
The Titans finally have some legitimate weapons on offense for quarterback Marcus Mariota. Adding receiver A.J. Brown in the second round was a terrific value and gives the team two physical and versatile big receivers as Corey Davis enters his third season. Slot specialist Adam Humphries is also a major upgrade over the inconsistent bunch of fringe NFL talent they had to start in 2018.
The running game is in good hands with Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis, and the line was bolstered by free-agent signing Rodger Saffold and third-round pick Nate Davis. There's no reason why this offense should be as frustratingly inconsistent as it was last year considering the new talent.
Negatives
New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been with the team in various capacities since 2011 and thus is familiar with Mariota, but he still must prove capable of being an effective architect for all of this talent. Mariota's also a question mark himself after injuries and inconsistent play has left him in a critical contract year. If he can't establish himself early, Ryan Tannehill looms as another mediocre option to keep the offense afloat.
The Titans offense has a decent floor, but Mariota's lack of explosive plays as a passer could be a hindrance to creating a threatening unit. They suffer in this ranking because of their limited upside.
25. Cincinnati Bengals
Offensive coordinator: Brian Callahan
Positives
The Cincinnati Bengals offer one of the higher upsides of the teams in this range because of their veterans and a coaching change that could lead to drastic improvement. Being optimistic, healthy seasons from wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert gives new head coach Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan two elite pass-catchers to go with young stars Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. That's a recipe for a playoff-caliber offense if Taylor lives up to his reputation as Sean McVay's protege.
The offensive line isn't great, but it's good enough after the team selected Alabama tackle Jonah Williams in the first round. He can play right guard or right tackle from Day 1, bolstering a group that needed a physical presence like Williams. He and center Billy Price can be impactful young players who develop throughout the year, which means Mixon should have another huge season.
Negatives
Taylor seemed like a panic hire by the Bengals. Though his former boss is terrific, Taylor must pave his own path, not just copy-paste his game plans. It's likely he'll struggle as a 35-year-old rookie head coach.
There's also the issues that quarterback Andy Dalton has experienced when circumstances aren't perfect. Green and Eifert are aging and could continue to miss time, which would render Dalton less capable of leading the group. The 31-year-old must show Taylor that he has another gear in his game that will allow him to overcome adversity and roster limitations.
24. New York Jets
Offensive coordinator: Dowell Loggains
Positives
There's reason for optimism around the Jets offense after this offseason. Adding Jamison Crowder gives second-year quarterback Sam Darnold a nice trio of targets with Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, and each has a unique skill set. Le'Veon Bell is also worth mentioning as an elite lead back who will produce on the ground and through the air.
The tight end position is deep with Chris Herndon, Jordan Leggett and Trevon Wesco. Darnold enjoys using tight ends, and this group has a good blend of speed and size even though they're young.
Along with an offensive line that poached Kelechi Osemele from Oakland, the Jets have a solid supporting cast. It's fair to be optimistic that Darnold will continue creating big plays while hopefully cutting down on dangerous throws.
Negatives
The hiring of Adam Gase and Dowell Loggains tanks the Jets in these rankings. Gase had some positive moments in Miami, but the offense was consistently bad despite talent at receiver and running back. He underutilized backs and struggled to get into the end zone early in games.
There's a distinct possibility Gase will forget about Bell too often and get screen-happy. If he does, expect the Jets to finish around their 28th DVOA offensive ranking from 2018. Gase would be showing significant growth if he suddenly opened the offense and pushed Darnold into a Carson Wentz-type playmaker considering he struggled to do the same with Ryan Tannehill.
23. San Francisco 49ers
Offensive coordinator: Kyle Shanahan (de-facto)
Positives
We can be confident that head coach Kyle Shanahan will make the most out of his available weapons. Tight end George Kittle emerged as an elite playmaker last year, and the return of Marquise Goodwin can't be understated, as he's developed into a playmaker.
The addition of Tevin Coleman was also a boost to a backfield that otherwise was mediocre, and who knows what Jerick McKinnon will provide after coming back from an ACL tear last September.
Of course, the big storyline will be Jimmy Garoppolo. If he is the star that many expect, the 49ers could be a playoff team. They have an elite scheme, a solid blocking unit and young playmakers.
Negatives
It's surprising how few questions there are about Garoppolo. Not only is he coming off a torn ACL, but he didn't play well last year in three games and can sometimes make risky throws.
If he's not a star, the 49ers offense will only be carried so far without a transcendent back or wide receiver. Expectations should be tempered for this offense until Garoppolo breaks out.
22. Denver Broncos
Offensive coordinator: Rich Scangarello
Positives
The emergence of Phillip Lindsay as a playmaking runner despite operating behind replacement-level blockers for much of the 2018 season gave the offense a foundational piece to build around.
Things should continue to get better for Lindsay and the Broncos' rush attack, as they added two quality starters in Ja'Wuan James and Dalton Risner this offseason. The line can be an actual strength if left tackle Garett Bolles progresses in his third season.
The Broncos have solid receiving options, even if Emmanuel Sanders doesn't fully recover from a torn Achilles. First-round tight end Noah Fant will pair with Courtland Sutton as two athletic and large weapons for Joe Flacco. Also watch for DaeSean Hamilton to emerge as a solid complementary piece.
Negatives
First-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello had success with various quarterbacks in San Francisco as the positions coach, but it's still his first time in his current role.
The Broncos' offensive identity will be key to their success since Flacco is now their quarterback, and his physical skill set is more traditional than what Scangarello saw under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. It's possible there's not even a scheme that'll make Flacco more than a mediocre quarterback considering his play over the last several seasons.
There's pressure on the young receiving corps to continue its development, and progression isn't always linear. If Fant is like most rookie tight ends and struggles to make an early impact, the Broncos will have fringe NFL talent on the field trying to catch passes from the erratic Flacco.
The future of this unit looks better than the current product, in large part because of justifiable pessimism with Flacco at the helm.
21. Baltimore Ravens
Offensive coordinator: Greg Roman
Positives
The additions of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin helped give the Baltimore Ravens a young set of athletic targets for explosive quarterback Lamar Jackson. And with Greg Roman as the new offensive coordinator, the Ravens can have confidence that Jackson will be insulated by a passing attack that'll ask him to bear less responsibility than other schemes.
Even small improvement with Jackson's accuracy can lead to more big plays, especially now that Brown and Boykin are on the roster.
The running game will obviously be the crutch of the unit. The line returns intact, and the signing of Mark Ingram brings more of a punch to the backfield. Defenses will be sore after dealing with Ingram and Gus Edwards, potentially leaving them vulnerable to the occasional Jackson run.
Negatives
The biggest hurdle for this offense will be developing Jackson into a more reliable passer. Either he'll need to become a big-play magnet to offset his scattershot accuracy or be considerably more consistent on throws outside of the numbers. Defenses won't respect his arm if he stagnates.
The other issue with the offense is a lack of defined playmakers. While Brown has huge potential and Boykin is a great athlete, it's a razor-thin group of receivers beyond them. Even in the backfield, Ingram and Edwards are not home run threats, putting even more pressure on Jackson to be a game-changing presence.
20. Oakland Raiders
Offensive coordinator: Greg Olson
Positives
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock hit the offensive side of the ball hard this offseason, with upgrades at receiver to avoid finishing 25th in DVOA again. Adding Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams will be huge for Derek Carr, and Brown especially is a game-changer for Oakland considering how up-and-down Amari Cooper was with the team.
The running game has more upside with Josh Jacobs toting the rock and Trent Brown at left tackle. Though the team traded Kelechi Osemele, he wasn't as effective in Oakland's zone-based attack. This could be a situation where playing to the unit's strengths will get the most out of each individual.
Negatives
It's still unclear how well former Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson fit into Gruden's plans since both struggled to maintain their play in 2018.
Gruden and Greg Olson must show versatility to maximize this group of talented blockers, which will in turn help Jacobs and Carr be more productive. They can't afford to have the duo at a suboptimal level with question marks at both left guard and right tackle already in place.
Carr will need to show improvement as well. He can't continue to be so checkdown-happy when the team gets down. His arm talent is fantastic, but the back injury and change in mindset to be more conservative limited his impact over the last two seasons.
19. Dallas Cowboys
Offensive coordinator: Kellen Moore
Positives
A full season of the Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper trio can lead to a much-improved unit. Though Dallas finished 12th in passer rating last year, there was a bump for Cooper and Prescott after the trade deadline. Any remaining questions about Prescott's future and Cooper's talent level were erased, as both pieced together a great second half of the season.
The offensive line is also a massive positive for the Cowboys and projecting how they'll perform. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can rely on the veteran group as long as stalwarts Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick are on the field.
It's a high-floor unit thanks to the line and how Prescott takes care of the ball.
Negatives
Even with Cooper and Elliott, the Cowboys scored more than 30 points just twice in 11 games. Though their defense is excellent, Prescott must be able to lead a more explosive offense so they can win the occasional shootout. The team's upside is limited until he takes that next step.
The lack of explosive talent outside of Cooper, Elliott and to an extent Michael Gallup is troubling too. Jason Witten may prove reliable again, and Randall Cobb can be a solid slot option, but neither strikes fear into defenses consistently with their diminished speed and athleticism. This offense could use one more threat who can get vertical or create big plays after the catch.
18. Detroit Lions
Offensive coordinator: Darrell Bevell
Positives
Everything around quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be as good as it could be entering 2019. The offensive line appears to be good enough for Stafford to produce, and his playmakers are stacked deep. This should be his finest year now that he has two legitimate tight ends (Jesse James, T.J. Hockenson), two capable backs in Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick, and the duo of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones out wide.
The presence of Darrell Bevell will be a fascinating one. He wasn't an overly creative coordinator for the Seahawks, but he showed a knack for quality timing with his play-calling, and he'll have Stafford relying on the ground game more than in the past. If it works, the unit should be more balanced and have more bite than the checkdown-fest that Jim Bob Cooter brought.
Negatives
While Stafford's completion rate has gone up in recent years, the Lions could use more of the gunslinger they used to have. The 31-year-old must take advantage of his cannon arm and big playmakers by attacking tight windows and creating explosive plays more than he has, despite his statistics benefitting.
The ground game must still prove itself worthy of the increased workload, as Bevell will continue to pound the rock even if it's not working. This unit will top out as mediocre if old habits don't die hard in 2019.
17. Minnesota Vikings
Offensive coordinator: Kevin Stefanski
Positives
There's not a wide receiver tandem decidedly better than what the Vikings can boast with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The two are elite route runners and have top-notch quickness that allows them to create separation from defenders with ease. Mix in Dalvin Cook as a talented back, and the trio gives defenses nightmares.
The offensive line may also turn into a positive this year. First-round center Garrett Bradbury allows Pat Elflein to move back to his more natural guard spot and can assist free-agent signee Josh Kline. If the line can give Kirk Cousins time and a running game, the Vikings will finish with a top-10 offense.
Negatives
The problems with a Cousins-led offense were seen in their frustrating 2018 campaign. He rattles easily under pressure and will resort to meaningless checkdowns instead of trying for chunk gains downfield. The offense has little chance to be good enough with Cousins at the helm if the line isn't great.
There's also the issue of the run game being more of a theoretical strength than actual asset despite Cook's presence. The team finished with the third-fewest yards and a measly 4.2 yards-per-carry average in 2018. Both of those numbers need to see a significant improvement before we can safely assume they'll be better than average.
16. Houston Texans
Offensive coordinator: Tim Kelly
Positives
The Texans finished 12th in points per game last year and saw a leap in their running game's production as the offense became the Deshaun Watson show. Watson's presence creates easy opportunities for his teammates because he's so dynamic. It also helps that DeAndre Hopkins had arguably his finest season.
They're both back and should see speedster Will Fuller return to the field at some point as he recovers from a torn ACL. The offensive line has more competition along it as well with first-rounder Tytus Howard and second-rounder Max Scharping as high-end athletes who can blossom into quality players with the right coaching.
The sky's the limit for this offense should both picks be hits.
Negatives
Neither of their first two picks look like they're ready to play in year one, which would be a significant blow to this team's 2019 chances. Because Brian Gaine was so conservative in free agency, all starters from last year return, and there's not much competition across the board. DVOA had this offense pegged at 20th last year, and we could see regression on the scoreboard as their schedule gets harder.
There's a lot of pressure on Watson to be a superstar every game. Fuller's presence will help, but this unit will be in trouble if he's not 100 percent close to the start of the year. At least one of Keke Coutee, Vyncint Smith and Jester Weah will need to perform in a more significant role, and it's possible none will be ready for it.
15. Carolina Panthers
Offensive coordinator: Norv Turner
Positives
The Carolina Panthers' offensive emergence in 2018 was a pleasant surprise. They leaped to 12th in DVOA despite dealing with an offensive slump spurred by Cam Newton's shoulder injury. Norv Turner was a great fit with Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey.
Most of the same faces are back, and Newton figures to be healthy. Factor in D.J. Moore entering his second season and the offensive line being bolstered by second-round tackle Greg Little and free-agent center Matt Paradis, and this should be a unit that at least maintains its standing.
The best case is a young playmaker like Curtis Samuel or Ian Thomas becoming a higher-caliber factor for Newton in the passing game.
Negatives
There's still a lack of talent at several positions that could tank the offense. Relying on mediocre veterans Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright, Greg Van Roten and Daryl Williams can spell disaster if their roles grow too large. And if injuries strike at the wrong position, those are likely the fatal flaws that will be exposed the most on the unit.
Newton still lacks a true top target despite both Moore and Samuel showing talent last year. He'll be asked to be SuperCam once again, dropping their ranking in this list.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive coordinator: Byron Leftwich
Positives
One of the league's finest vertical passing attacks added a legendary downfield passing coach in Bruce Arians. He has been enthusiastic about incumbent quarterback Jameis Winston, who is playing for his career in his fifth season. He's surrounded by an excellent pair of receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
The key to the offense: tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. The duo will give Winston easy mismatches to identify presnap thanks to their immense size and catch radius. No team boasts the same caliber of top-four receiving playmakers as the Buccaneers.
Negatives
The team's receiving depth took a hit as Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson departed this offseason. Breshad Perriman played well in a limited season with Cleveland last year, but he was release by Baltimore for good reason prior to his short stint with the Browns. This team can't afford for Evans or Godwin to miss time.
The offensive line can only be described as mediocre at best after finishing 24th in running DVOA. Unless Peyton Barber hits a new level or Ronald Jones II fulfills his predraft hype, the Buccaneers' run game will again be poor.
13. Green Bay Packers
Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett
Positives
The 2018 season felt like the sky fell on the Green Bay Packers despite ranking 10th in DVOA and tied for 14th in points per game. That bodes well for the 2019 Packers, who have swapped out Mike McCarthy's outdated offense for Matt LaFleur's fresher iteration. Aaron Rodgers should also be healthy.
Hopefully LaFleur will rely on the explosive Aaron Jones and emerging Marquez Valdes-Scantling more than McCarthy did. Both players represent a higher upside within the unit, as Jones averaged 5.5 yards per carry, and Valdes-Scantling averaged 15.3 yards per catch. Their efficiency was abnormally high.
Negatives
The young receiving corps outside of Davante Adams and Valdes-Scantling is lacking. Expect more tight end usage with Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Jace Sternberger, but whether this cast of random receivers can create separation is questionable.
One of Geronimo Allison, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore must become a legitimate third target.
If Jones' efficiency can't hold up with more volume, this offense will quickly break down and again be tied to Rodgers' incredible playmaking ability. The team largely ignored the offense throughout the offseason with the exception of drafting backup lineman Elgton Jenkins and Sternberger. They could regret that lack of investment later.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive coordinator: Randy Fichtner
Positives
Much of what the Steelers have done over recent years is easily projectable since their personnel has mostly stayed the same or seen little drop-off. The passing game can still hit high peaks with JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the franchise's elite drafting and development of receivers gives promise with James Washington and Diontae Johnson as potential contributors.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also still has Vance McDonald, James Conner and a stout offensive line to rely on as well. If Roethlisberger can get on the same page with his young receivers, this unit will again be in the top-10 discussion.
The mixture of scheme and skill sets has worked too well for it not to have that upside.
Negatives
There will undoubtedly be a drop-off without Antonio Brown, even if Smith-Schuster is a terrific player. Just like how the Steelers missed some of Le'Veon Bell's unique traits at times despite getting great production from Conner, replacing elite talent is nearly impossible. That means the ceiling of the unit is lower.
Roethlisberger has struggled with consistency, mechanics and turnovers as he's aged, and losing safety valves in Brown and Jesse James will hurt. Overall, this is an offense in a downward direction despite having what it takes to still be very good.
11. Atlanta Falcons
Offensive coordinator: Dirk Koetter
Positives
The Atlanta Falcons needed to address their offensive line in the draft, as they struggled to field a competitive right side of the line by the end of 2018. General manager Thomas Dimitroff stayed aggressive and identified Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom as two players ready to play from day one. Both will be needed right away, as quarterback Matt Ryan struggles to make plays off-script and under pressure.
The rest of the offense is one of the NFL's strongest, which will maximize Ryan's talent. Wideouts Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu will continue to terrorize defenses with their varied skill sets, and tight end Austin Hooper may break out in his contract season. There isn't a major weakness on the starting unit.
Negatives
New offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter doesn't need to overhaul what's already in place; he just needs to improve the minor details former coordinator Steve Sarkisian struggled with. Koetter built an effective vertical offense in Tampa Bay, but Ryan is more of a West Coast thrower than a downfield pusher. Koetter will have to scale back the deep aerial assault he employed with the Buccaneers in 2018.
The other concern is whether the rookie linemen will be ready to contribute right away. It's a tough ask for two rookies to start next to each other and be effective. If one struggles and the other is average, can Ryan mitigate their issues, or will he succumb to the roller coaster that rookie blockers normally bring? His career to this juncture suggests he won't thrive if that adversity hits.
10. Chicago Bears
Offensive coordinator: Mark Helfrich
Positives
One of the league's better offenses in 2018 is back intact with minor upgrades at running back. The Chicago Bears were above-average in both passing and running despite being a defense-first roster. Head coach Matt Nagy's offense only ran into occasional hiccups as it broke in second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Trubisky is the key to this unit reaching new heights. He has a terrific three-headed backfield with rookie David Montgomery and veterans Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis. His pass-catching crew is deep as well, with Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Buron leading the way. And the offensive line is one of the NFL's best and most-well rounded.
Negatives
Chicago's floor also rests within Trubisky's right hand. Although he made strides compared to his rookie season, he still needs to build upon his consistency. He'll miss some easy throws but then hit a difficult, tight window while moving outside of the pocket.
Some of that is a normal growth for a young quarterback. Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich must work on challenging him during the regular season to create more big plays on his own so he's ready for the playoff challenges that await down the road.
9. Indianapolis Colts
Offensive coordinator: Nick Sirianni
Positives
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive leap in 2018 was amazing. Andrew Luck had a career year thanks to a completely rebuilt offensive line and innovative scheme that maximized everyone's talent. The Colts could be even better this season, as they added two receiving weapons in Devin Funchess and rookie Parris Campbell.
Luck orchestrated the fifth-best weighted offense last year without much of a running game. Expect third-year running back Marlon Mack to carve out more of a role after he tallied 908 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. He deserves a bigger workload behind Indy's impressive offensive line even as the team added Spencer Ware to the backfield.
Negatives
Although Campbell fits on this team as a theoretical movable piece, he wasn't a traditional one-on-one guy at Ohio State. His route-running and hands were question marks, so it may take him time to be effective. If he starts off slow, the Colts will lack a clear No. 3 receiver.
Tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle will help ease that concern, but Campbell or 2018 fifth-round pick Daurice Fountain will need to emerge as a reliable option by the playoffs for this team to maximize its potential. In the playoffs, the Colts' lack of big-play threats became apparent against the Chiefs.
8. Philadelphia Eagles
Offensive coordinator: Mike Groh
Positives
The Eagles' offensive slump in 2018 may be a reason for pessimism, but the then-defending Super Bowl champions still had a successful passing game. They ranked seventh in passer rating even though starting quarterback Carson Wentz missed five games and top receiver Alshon Jeffery missed three. The Eagles should be even better in 2019 with Wentz back in the fold, as they've added veteran wideout DeSean Jackson, running back Jordan Howard and rookies J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Miles Sanders to the offense.
The offensive line should be excellent again, and having first-round pick Andre Dillard as insurance for Jason Peters is comforting. The tight end room is incredibly talented with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, too. Overall, the Eagles have elite potential.
Negatives
Wentz's injury history is troublesome, and Philly no longer has a backup as proven as Nick Foles to help relieve him if he goes down again. While his injuries seem to be more fluky in nature than a result of reckless play, Wentz will need to continue winning within the pocket and limit the hits he takes. Mike Groh must help him with play-calling, too.
The running game may take a leap as well with the upgrades of Howard and Sanders, but the Bears use the same zone-running game as the Eagles and they dumped Howard for almost nothing. Philly can't afford to finish 27th in rushing DVOA as it did in 2018.
7. Seattle Seahawks
Offensive coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer
Positives
Few teams can rebuild as quickly as the Seattle Seahawks have in the last two years. They revamped the defense on the fly last offseason, and they turned their attention to the offense this year. With Doug Baldwin's future suddenly uncertain, the Seahawks spent a second-round pick on explosive Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf to pair with budding young wideouts Tyler Lockett and David Moore.
The offensive line was better in 2018 as well after line coach Tom Cable departed. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer incorporated tight ends more often than former coordinator Darrell Bevell did, too. That must continue in 2019.
Negatives
Schottenheimer can get too reliant on the running game considering he has an elite quarterback in Russell Wilson. Few players in the league are as explosive as Wilson is with his arm and legs, and he needs to be unleashed earlier and more often than he has been at times. There's a fine line of balance, but the Seahawks are at their best with Wilson controlling the ball more.
There'll be more pressure on the young tight ends and backs if Baldwin retires. It'd be quite the leap for Will Dissly or Nick Vannett to become a primary target.
6. Cleveland Browns
Offensive coordinator: Todd Monken
Positives
The Cleveland Browns have been the NFL's hottest team in terms of buzz this offseason. By promoting Freddie Kitchens to head coach and acquiring former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken, they appear to have assembled the perfect staff for second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. Add in the trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and signing of Kareem Hunt (who is suspended for the first eight games of the season), and this should be an elite unit.
The superstar trio of Mayfield, Beckham and Nick Chubb is young but as talented as any in the NFL. The offensive line was excellent once Kitchens took over thanks to his play designs, timing and support that he gives both the blockers and Mayfield. And the Browns now have perhaps the league's best receiver, too.
Negatives
Cleveland's receiving talent behind Beckham isn't stellar. Rashard Higgins and Jarvis Landry fill roles but lack explosion. If Beckham suffers an injury, this unit will be overly reliant on young talent.
In 2018, Mayfield threw a number of jump balls that ended in fortunate big plays for the Browns. If those start falling incomplete, it could cause Cleveland's offense to sputter. But overall, it's hard to see this offense struggling too much considering the talent on the roster.
5. Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive coordinator: Eric Bieniemy
Positives
The NFL's best offense of 2018 returns the league's MVP, Patrick Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid. With Rob Gronkowski having retired, Travis Kelce is now arguably the NFL's best tight end, and the Chiefs' offensive line is as good as any. This offense will continue to produce as long as those pillars remain in place.
How Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde and Mecole Hardman fare as replacements for Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill will determine just how close Mahomes can get to repeating the Chiefs' 2018 success. If they're ready to contribute or if Hill returns to action, this ranking may look too low by the end of the year.
Negatives
With Hill suspended, Hardman and fourth-year speedster Demarcus Robinson will be under much more pressure, which isn't necessarily fair to them since they can't replicate Hill's blend of speed and quickness or fit with Mahomes. There will be some drop-off.
The rushing situation isn't nearly as dire since Williams had success in 2018 and Hyde is a natural schematic fit. Reid may lean on to them more than originally planned prior to Hill's suspension. But the Chiefs' rushing efficiency will likely drop from an impressive 4.8 yards per carry since neither is as good as Hunt was.
4. New Orleans Saints
Offensive coordinator: Pete Carmichael
Positives
We know exactly what we're getting from the New Orleans Saints. They changed almost nothing aside from swapping running back Mark Ingram for Latavius Murray and adding tight end Jared Cook. The addition of Cook could be significant after he had two excellent seasons in a putrid situation in Oakland.
Quarterback Drew Brees will continue to be a precision passer and maximize his relatively anonymous group of receivers outside of superstar Michael Thomas. The 40-year-old can rely on Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and head coach Sean Payton's scheme to get easy opportunities, then make big throws whenever necessary. The Saints are a safe bet to be a top offense again.
Negatives
There isn't much to be worried about besides Brees' age and potential weak spots on the interior line. Brees' arm strength has declined in recent years, but he makes up for it with his anticipation and ball placement. Unless that changes, the passing game will work.
The line will again be relying on inconsistent left guard Andrus Peat, who enters a critical contract season. He must perform better, but the Saints were able to cover for him last year. Also watch for second-round pick Erik McCoy to be the top backup to center Nick Easton, who missed the 2018 season with a neck injury.
3. New England Patriots
Offensive coordinator: Josh McDaniels
Positives
The NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense in 2018 continues to reinvent itself. After star tight end Rob Gronkowski retired, the Patriots selected Arizona State wideout N'Keal Harry in the first round. Gronk's absence will be notable, but Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels will presumably figure it out as always.
New England has perhaps the NFL's deepest running back corps, as Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and third-round pick Damien Harris are all capable contributors. Factor in the NFL's best offensive line coach in Dante Scarnecchia and four of five returning offensive line starters, and this unit will be just fine in 2019.
Negatives
The Patriots still seem to lack enough talented pass-catchers despite taking Harry, but that hasn't been an issue for the last few years. However, Gronkowski's retirement hurts in terms of potential upside and mismatch options. No other tight end on the roster instills fear.
The only other concern will come down to age and injury. If Brady continues to play well, the offense will hum. It'll help if 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn returns from his torn ACL and starts at left tackle.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive coordinator: Ken Whisenhunt
Positives
The Los Angeles Chargers ranked third in offensive DVOA, seventh in yards per carry and fifth in passer rating in 2018. With Melvin Gordon leading a potent rushing attack and Philip Rivers providing a steady hand at quarterback, the Chargers can beat defenses in a multitude of ways.
Tight end Hunter Henry is returning from a torn ACL after missing the entire 2018 campaign, which further bolsters the Chargers' offensive depth. Gordon, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are their top playmakers, but they have plenty of weapons behind that trio, too. L.A. also has a strong offensive line in place that boosted both the pass and run game in 2018.
Negatives
Losing wideout Tyrell Williams to the Raiders in free agency wasn't devastating, but he was efficient with his limited targets. An injury to Allen or Mike Williams could expose L.A.'s decreased receiver depth sans Tyrell Williams.
Outside of unpredictable injuries, a drop-off from the 37-year-old Rivers could send the Chargers spiraling. Rivers has been prone to throwing interceptions throughout his career because of his aggressiveness. If he falls back into that bad habit, those turnovers could short-circuit L.A.'s otherwise promising offense.
1. Los Angeles Rams
Offensive coordinator(s): Shane Waldron/Aaron Kromer
Positives
The NFL's No. 2-ranked offense last year comes back just as strong. Unlike the Chiefs, the Rams didn't suffer any significant losses on offense. The most notable changes are new starters at left guard (Joseph Noteboom) and center (Brian Allen).
The Rams added third-round running back Darrell Henderson as a dynamic backup to Todd Gurley. If Gurley can put his knee issues behind him, expect this offense to wreak havoc again. Quarterback Jared Goff should be in for another big year with Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in the fold as well.
Negatives
The Super Bowl loss exposed the Rams' scheme enough to be concerned. Head coach Sean McVay needs to give Goff more autonomy and challenge him, which could lead to growing pains that can pay off long term. Goff must be able to create more on his own, too.
Then there's the elephant in the room regarding Gurley's knee. If this proves to be a career-altering issue, can Henderson provide the same spark in the passing game as Gurley did? The entire offense will suffer significantly if Gurley isn't 100 percent.