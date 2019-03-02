Rams RB Todd Gurley Reportedly Has Arthritis in Injured Knee

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley reportedly has arthritis in his previously injured left knee.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the update Saturday and noted the revelation "helps explain his limited usage in the playoffs."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

