Rams RB Todd Gurley Reportedly Has Arthritis in Injured Knee

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley reportedly has arthritis in his previously injured left knee.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the update Saturday and noted the revelation "helps explain his limited usage in the playoffs."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Todd Gurley Has Arthritis in Knee

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Todd Gurley Has Arthritis in Knee

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Alex Collins Facing Drug, Gun Charges

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alex Collins Facing Drug, Gun Charges

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Expected to Eliminate All Blindside Blocks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Expected to Eliminate All Blindside Blocks

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Raiders, Redskins, Titans Interested in AB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders, Redskins, Titans Interested in AB

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report