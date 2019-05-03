6 WWE Stars Who Are a Title Opportunity Away from Main Roster Success

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

It was not that long ago that Kofi Kingston was a midcard tag team performer. Many believed his opportunity to make it as anything more in WWE had passed. Sure, he had many title reigns to his name, but he wasn't a true star in the company.

He was the fun-loving high-flyer of The New Day, a group that had only gotten over together. All it took was one opportunity for that perception to be thrown out the window. Kofi didn't just seize his moment. He rode it straight to the top of the business.

Opportunity is a rarity in WWE. Superstars are often forced into narrow spaces with little hope of advancement. They have to overachieve in positions that are not well suited for success. This is especially problematic on WWE's overly bloated roster.

The amount of talent in WWE is staggering. There are stars considered enhancement talent who could be headliners in other promotions or just in an era with less competition. WWE has gone out of its way to hoard talent, and many are suffering for it.

How many other Kofis are there in WWE? Who could use just one opportunity to skyrocket into stardom? A few key names stand out as waiting for just one chance to shine.