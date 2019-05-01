Saints, New Orleans Nearing New Superdome Lease, Renovation Contract

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are nearing a 10-year extension with the state of Louisiana that would keep the team at the Superdome through 2035, with a $450 million renovation for the stadium as part of the deal, according to Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune.

The current lease runs through 2025.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.