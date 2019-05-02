NBA Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Landing Spots for Coveted Prospects

Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2019

Duke's RJ Barrett (5) goes up to dunk against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are getting more competitive and exciting, so fans are busy cheering on their respective teams, hoping to win a championship.

But the league also has other basketball business to attend to on the schedule, namely, getting ready for the draft lottery and the draft.

With May 15 less than two weeks away and June 21 not far behind, teams are diving head first into game tapes and scouting reports to determine what prospects they want to select.

For some teams, especially those in the lottery, there are players on the board that could be franchise cornerstones for years to come and for others, quality players that could make an impact immediately.

Here's the latest mock with a few predictions on where players will land.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

6. Washington Wizards: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas 

8. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Sekou Doumbouya, PF/SF, Limoges CSP (France)

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina 

12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky 

13. Miami Heat: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga 

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

15. Detroit Pistons: Bol Bol, C, Oregon 

16. Brooklyn Nets: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

17. Orlando Magic: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

19. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Goga Bitadze, C, Buducnost (Montenegro)

20. San Antonio Spurs: Grant Williams, PF, Tennesse

21. Boston Celtics: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

22. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

23. Utah Jazz: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

26. Portland Trailblazers: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia