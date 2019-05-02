Pat Day Stakes 2019: Post Time, Odds, Predictions for Entire Field

Horsephotos/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby is a brilliant race in it's own right, but there are a slew of important races on Friday and Saturday of Derby weekend at Churchill Downs that often produce memorable results.

The Pat Day Stakes features some of the best three-year-olds that are not running in the Kentucky Derby. This race was known as the Derby Trial from its inception in 1924 until it was renamed in honor of the legendary jockey 2015.

The race used to be run quite a bit before the Derby, and it was a stepping stone event to the Run for the Roses. Now it can be considered as a key event for connections that are considering running their horse in the Preakness.

This year's one-mile event will be held at 4:28 p.m. ET on Derby Day, and the favorite in the event is Instagrand, who is listed as the 6-5 morning-line favorite. He is trained by Jerry Hollendorfer and he will be ridden by Javier Castellano.

Instagrand won two races as a two-year-old, including the Grade 2 Best Pal at Del Mar. However, he has failed to win this year, finishing third in the Gotham and the Santa Anita Derby. Both of those races are Grade 3 events, and Instagrand faced heavy competition from Roadster and Game Winner in the Santa Anita Derby.

Instagrand figures to be challenged by a pair of 5-1 shots in Last Judgment and Global Campaign.

Predicted order of finish

1. Instagrand, 6-5, The best in this field

2. Global Campaign, 5-1, Will chase the winner

3. Last Judgment, 5-1, Close, but not enough down the stretch

4. Manny Wah, 10-1, Could get closer with a sharp trip

5. Dunph, 12-1, Talented runner but won't hit the board here

6. Durkin's Call, 15-1, Needs to avoid traffic

7. Captain Von Trapp, 15-1, Could get von Trapped here

8. Mr Money Bags, 20-1, Decent effort, but not enough talent

9. Market King, 15-1, Won't be able to make a charge.

10. Everfast, 20-1, Can't live up to his name

11. Dream Maker, 15-1, Problem competing here.

12. Tobacco Road, 20-1, Not fast enough with these

13. Mr. Money, 12-1, Likely to struggle

14. Frolic More, 20-1, May not be ready in this group

15. Hog Creek Hustle, 30-1, Last place likely

Last Judgment is trained by Todd Pletcher and he will be ridden by John R. Velazquez. Pletcher appeared to have an ordinary horse on his hands because Last Judgment finished 11th and 13th in his two races as a two-year-old.

However, when he came back to the track in 2019, he won a six-furlong maiden race before winning a stakes race at Oaklawn Park. The stakes victory shows he belongs with this company and could have a chance to win.

Global Campaign is trained by Stanley M. Hough and ridden by Luis Saez. Global Campaign did not race as a two-year-old before starting the 2019 season with a seven-furlong victory in a maiden race before scoring a first-place finish in a 1 1/16-mile stakes race. His last time out was not as successful, as Global Campaign struggled to a fifth-place finish in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes.

While Instagrand, Last judgment and Global Campaign should have the best chance to win, 10-1 shot Manny Wah could command quite a bit of attention.

That horse is trained by Wayne M. Catalano and ridden by Shane Bridgmohan. Manny Wah is one of the most experienced horses in the field as he has been to the post eight time.

While he has just one victory, he has been in the money in five of those eight races, and he has raced against excellent company. His last two races were in the Grade 3 LeComte Stakes and the Grade 2 Risen Star, and he finished third in the former and sixth in the latter.

All racing information from KentuckyDerby.com, Bloodhorse.com and Twinspires.com unless otherwise indicated.