Fantasy Booking Dean Ambrose as Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing

Credit: WWE.com

With one tweet on Tuesday night, the former Dean Ambrose set the wrestling world ablaze when he announced the return of his persona from the independent scene, Jon Moxley.

Before signing with WWE in 2011, Moxley was known for his hardcore style and jaw-dropping matches in promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling and Dragon Gate USA. That fire burned out in Ambrose long ago, but it appears we could be getting that sadistic side of him back sooner than later.

Since it was announced back in January that Ambrose wouldn't be re-signing with WWE when his contract expired in April, rumors have run rampant regarding what's next for him. Although there are plenty of promotions he'd thrive in, there is no better home for him at the moment than All Elite Wrestling.

Of course, it's become commonplace for fans to say that all disgruntled talent in WWE should leave for greener pastures in AEW. That is true of an elite few, but Moxley would legitimately be a great get for the company based off his long list of accomplishments and what he'd have to offer them.

The upstart promotion already boasts the illustrious likes of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody, The Young Bucks and PAC on their roster, but they'll need more than a handful of ex-Bullet Club members to build around.

Moxley, who is still in the prime of his career, can be an incredible asset to them, especially considering how recognizable he will be to mainstream fans only familiar with WWE. His inevitable arrival should be treated like a huge happening, and luckily for him, AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place weeks removed from his WWE departure.

Double or Nothing will be the first official event put on by AEW, emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25. With such a stacked card, it's safe to assume it'll be a blockbuster event and that AEW will want to go all out in order to set the proper tone for their organization going forward.

Of all the potential surprises in store, Moxley showing up would certainly lead the list, and most importantly, it's entirely possible. Not only does the former WWE champion live in Las Vegas, he won't have to adhere to a no-compete clause thanks to his contract expiring (it'd be a different story had he been granted an early release).

A Moxley appearance at Double or Nothing would both legitimize AEW as a credible force in the wrestling world and send the message that Moxley only intends to mix it up with top talent now that he is free and clear of his WWE shackles.

Credit: WWE.com

It was painfully apparent that Ambrose was unhappy in his final few months at WWE. The company gave him more sendoffs than one can count, though almost all of them fell flat.

Members of the WWE Universe were excited for his heel run late last year, but it ended up being a watered-down version of what everyone knew he was capable of. That viciousness is still somewhere deep inside of him, and in the appropriate environment, it will resurface.

PAC went through something similar toward the tail end of his WWE tenure as Neville. He instantly felt rejuvenated the moment he returned to the independent scene, and that could soon be the case with Moxley if AEW brings him in with a bang.

Credit: WWE.com

There's no need for Moxley to wrestle in Sin City over Memorial Day weekend, as just a quick cameo would be enough to electrify the audience and generate massive buzz online.

Then it becomes a question of how he makes his arrival in AEW. Omega vs. Jericho will likely be positioned as the main event at Double or Nothing, and once it concludes, Moxley showing up to lay out either individual would undoubtedly close the night out in epic fashion.

Regardless of who he sets his sights on first from the roster, Moxley debuting at Double or Nothing is virtually a guarantee given how it'd be too perfect of an opportunity for him (or them) to pass up. He'll be a hot commodity wherever he decides to go, but no other organization makes as much sense for him to sign with than AEW.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.