Robert Kraft Ordered by Judge to Appear in Florida Court for Prostitution Case

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, must appear in court as part of a "calendar call" to decipher whether the prosecution and defense are ready for a trial, per Doha Madani and Xuan Thai of NBC News.

Per the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports), "Kraft was one of almost 300 men who were charged in February with paying for sex acts during police busts at 10 massage parlors that stretched from the Palm Beach area to Orlando."

Kraft's alleged acts occurred at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Judge Leonard Hanser issued the mandate for Kraft to appear in Palm Beach County court for the first time during this case.

That directive wasn't the only development on Wednesday.

Per Rosa Flores, LaRell Reynolds and Ray Sanchez of CNN.com, "a Florida judge on Wednesday ruled that prosecutors can't use video surveillance in a handful of cases involving men accused of soliciting sex at [Orchids of Asia Day Spa], a decision that could help [Kraft's] efforts to suppress similar footage of him in a multi-county law enforcement operation."

Judge Kathleen Roberts, who made the ruling in a separate case in Marin County, offered the following explanation.

"Because of its highly intrusive nature, the requirements to curtail what can be captured must be scrutinized and high levels of responsibility must be met to avoid the intrusion on the activities of the innocent. These strict standards simply weren't met in this case."

Kraft must appear in court on May 21.