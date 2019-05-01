Redskins Rumors: WR Josh Doctson's 5th-Year Option Won't Be Picked Up

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins want to see what Josh Doctson does in 2019 before they commit to the wide receiver.

Per NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Ben Standig, the Redskins have told Doctson they won't exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Washington's caution isn't surprising. Doctson's 2020 salary would have been $10.16 million, per Spotrac.

Since the Redskins drafted him 22nd overall in 2016, Doctson has struggled to make a significant impact. His rookie campaign lasted just two games due to an Achilles injury.

Last season was the most productive of Doctson's career. The 26-year-old finished second on the team with 78 targets, 44 receptions and 532 yards.

There are reasons to be optimistic Doctson can improve next season. Washington drafted Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick. Alex Smith was Washington's primary quarterback in 2018, but he has a conservative style of play. Haskins' arm strength, accuracy and ability to get the ball down the field could open up the offense.

If Doctson performs like the player Washington hoped he would be when he was a first-rounder, it shouldn't be hard for him to secure a long-term contract from some team next offseason.