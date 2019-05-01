Look: Kings' De'Aaron Fox Announces 'Swipa' Nike Air Max 1 to Release May 31

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Having a breakout season is great for your personal brand, as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is finding out.

Fox posted pictures on Twitter of his new Nike Air Max 1 "Swipa" sneakers that will be released May 31:

It's not quite a signature shoe for Fox, but this does speak to how well regarded the Kings star has become in a short amount of time. He was instrumental in Sacramento winning 39 games, its most in a season since 2005-06.

Fox averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists per game, while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range.

If the Kings and Fox continue on their trajectories, both brands will be getting a lot more from the market beyond custom sneakers from the biggest apparel company in the world.