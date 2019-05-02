Undertaker and Goldberg's Best Booking Options for Next WWE Saudi Arabia Show

Elsa/Getty Images

WWE announced Wednesday it would be returning to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 7 for the company’s third show in the Middle Eastern nation.

After Crown Jewel in November and the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, WWE revealed it would once again be taking several part-time Superstars on this tour to increase the prestige of the show, including The Undertaker and Goldberg.

Here are the best booking options for Undertaker and Goldberg heading into WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia.

Undertaker’s Best Booking Option

When Undertaker returned to WWE programming on the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of Raw, he attacked Elias with a chokeslam and a Tombstone before heading back into the shadows.

With The Deadman confirmed for Saudi Arabia, it’s time for Elias to get his chance at redemption.

At 54 years old, Undertaker is no longer wrestling at an elite level and needs another Superstar who can help bring out his best. While Elias is not typically known as an in-ring master, he can tell a convincing story and is entertaining.

In addition to the match being one of the most anticipated on the card due to how infrequently Undertaker wrestles at this point in his career, Elias can earn some much-needed credibility and experience by squaring off against a legend.

Elias should win, but after Undertaker took losses in his last two bouts, The Deadman is walking out of Jeddah victorious.

Goldberg’s Best Booking Option

For the first time since he took a loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg will return to action in Saudi Arabia. While there are many possible options for a one-off match, the best choice for the former Universal champion is Seth Rollins.

After Rollins defends the Universal Championship against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank, Rollins should square off against Goldberg in a battle for the Raw world title. The former champion putting over the current champion would be a major accomplishment on Rollins’ resume.

The WWE Universe can’t expect a long match from Goldberg at his age, but Rollins is an elite in-ring performer and will be able to craft the kind of quick story wrestling fans can enjoy.

Just as Lesnar vs. Goldberg from WrestleMania 33 turned into a wild battle that kept fans on the edge of their seat for just over four minutes, Rollins and Goldberg could be an even more entertaining version that cements the current champion as the face of the Raw brand.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).