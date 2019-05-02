UFC Fight Night 151 Staff Picks: Predictions for Iaquinta vs. Cowboy

3 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Harris

One of the UFC's most exciting careers may finally be drawing to a close. The great veteran Swanson, 35, has dropped three straight, and now he's facing a dangerous opponent Burgos, whose resume far outstrips his name value. Burgos is 11-1 with a 3-1 mark in the UFC. Nine of his wins came by stoppage, more or less evenly split between knockout and submission. Time will tell what happens here, or whether it's the end of the line for Swanson, but the signs are there that this could be an ignominious fourth straight defeat for the potential Hall of Famer.

Burgos, submission, Rd. 3

McCarter

I'm with Scott here. These two fighters are on different trajectories as Swanson's time as a serious threat is coming to an end and Burgos' is just beginning. This may only be a case of if Burgos can get the finish or sweeps the cards. While Swanson may still be tough enough to avoid the finish, this loss could be the final time we see him in the Octagon.

Burgos, unanimous decision

Snowden

Cub Swanson is a good guy, married to Bleacher Report "The Ultimate Show” alum Kenda Perez and a staff favorite. But we strive hard to maintain a level of objectivity (is that laughter I hear?) and I have to admit to having doubts here.

Swanson is 35 and not even a regular old 35. He's been competing at a high level for more than a decade and managed to squeeze 35 cage fights into those 35 years. And these aren't just any cage fights—some, like his famous bout with Doo Ho Choi, are the kind of bouts that change an athlete's life forever.

This is all a long winded way of arriving at the point. Swanson is the past. Burgos is the future. Sometimes it's as simple as that.

Burgos, unanimous decision