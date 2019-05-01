Browns GM John Dorsey: Kareem Hunt Advising Kids to Avoid His Past Mistakes

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been meeting with Northeast Ohio-area kids to discuss his physical altercation with a woman in February 2018, general manager John Dorsey revealed.

Dorsey spoke about Hill's community service during an interview on 92.3 The Fan's Bull & Fox in Cleveland (h/t Jeff Schudel of the News-Herald):

"We all know he's remorseful. We've said this all along: You have to earn the right to be a member of this organization. There are no guarantees.

"I like the way he’s attacking this thing day in and day out. I applaud him for what he's doing on the field and how hard he's working. But what people don’t realize is once he's off the field, he's doing things unannounced. He's actually going out and talking to young kids and working behind the scenes to teach young kids, 'Don't make the same mistake I made.'"

Last November, TMZ Sports released a video of Hunt arguing with a woman at The 9 hotel in Cleveland. He pushed a man into the woman, which knocked her to the floor. While she was on the floor, Hunt then kicked at her.

In the immediate aftermath of the altercation that February, no charges were filed against Hunt, and he continued playing for the Chiefs.

Shortly after TMZ Sports released the video, however, the Chiefs cut the 2017 Pro Bowler. The team said it had previously spoken with Hunt about the allegations against him and that he "was not truthful in those discussions."

The Browns signed Hunt to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in February.

The NFL suspended him for eight games in February for violating the personal conduct policy, so he'll be eligible to suit up for Cleveland in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

Through his first two seasons, Hunt has run for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 appearances.