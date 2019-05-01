Aaron Ramsey Says Goodbye to Arsenal Fans After Being Ruled out for Season

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey has confirmed he won't play another game in an Arsenal shirt and has thanked fans for their support during his 11-year "journey" with the Gunners.

Ramsey has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to the hamstring injury he suffered during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg against Napoli, per BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

The midfielder took to Instagram (h/t Metro) on Wednesday to address the north London club's fans:

"It saddens me to say that the game against Napoli was my last game in an Arsenal shirt. Unfortunately it left me with an injury that rules me out of the remaining games. I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player. Unfortunately it's out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support.

"It has been a journey, on and off the field, and so much has happened in 11 years. I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure. It will be emotional this weekend – my last game at home. I look forward to seeing you there and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for everything."

Those words, and the sentiment behind them, represent a typically classy act from a player who has conducted himself with exemplary professionalism. Ramsey has stayed committed to the cause even after agreeing to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, following Arsenal's decision to withdraw the offer of a new contract.

Things haven't always been easy for a player who joined Arsenal in 2008 after snubbing Manchester United. Yet he is likely to receive a fond farewell during this Sunday's game at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Beating the Seagulls is a must for the Gunners if they hope to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Arsenal have lost their last three league matches, all since Ramsey was injured, and it's not a stretch to say his influence from the middle of the park is irreplaceable in this squad.

Ramsey had to bide his time initially, but was en route to becoming a vital first-team regular when he suffered an horrendous broken leg in February 2010 after being involved in a nasty collision with Stoke City centre-back Ryan Shawcross.

An absence of over a year left Ramsey with a tough road to climb. He wasn't always warmly received by some Arsenal supporters during the first few months of his comeback.

Those fans missed the point, though. While it took Ramsey some time to work his way back to his best, he remained an influential squad member that then-manager Arsene Wenger could count on.

Ramsey played wherever he was needed, even operating at right-back occasionally during the 2012/13 season.

The next campaign saw Ramsey come of age as his goals, energy and technique helped end a nine-year trophy drought. Ramsey's goal in extra time won the 2014 FA Cup final against Hull City.

Two more FA Cup wins followed, with Ramsey netting another winner, this one against Chelsea in 2017.

Contributions like those ensure Ramsey leaves behind a fine legacy. Injuries mean there is still an element of what if about how much an awesome natural talent might have achieved.

Yet he's a player head coach Unai Emery is going to struggle to replace this summer.