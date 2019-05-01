Christian Dawkins: Tom Izzo Wouldn't Pay to Get Brian Bowen's MSU Commitment

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A notable development in the college basketball corruption trial occurred during Christian Dawkins' testimony on Wednesday.

Per Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, Dawkins testified that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo "told me flat out they weren't going to pay" to get Brian Bowen's commitment.

When opening statements for the trial began last October, Dawkins' attorney, Steve Haney, said something similar to what his client did Wednesday.

"Michigan State was one of the only schools that was not going to pay Brian Bowen to go there," Haney said, via Zagoria.

Per Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde and Pete Thamel, documents and bank records obtained during the investigation showed Dawkins and Izzo had at least one dinner together. It's not specified what they discussed or if any attempts of fraud and/or bribery were made

Haney also alleged Oregon was ready to spend "an astronomical amount of money" to secure Bowen's commitment.

Bowen eventually committed to Louisville in July 2017, with Matt Norlander of CBS Sports calling it a surprise because they were "extremely late to the table" after he visited the campus two months earlier.

Louisville suspended Bowen from all team activities on Sept. 27, 2017, the same day the school placed Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich on administrative leave as part of the FBI probe into corruption in college basketball. He was cleared by the FBI in November but wasn't allowed back on the basketball team.

Bowen spent last season playing with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.