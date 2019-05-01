Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Buys $12.4M Buggati Named World's Most Expensive Car

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly bought what is believed to be the world's most expensive car, splashing $12.4 million (£9.49 million) on a one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

According to the Mirror's Alex Milne, Bugatti have confirmed the exclusive car has found an owner, and multiple reports suggest it's Ronaldo. The prototype hasn't been finalised yet, and he won't be able to drive the vehicle until 2021.

NowThis shared video footage of the car:

Per Milne, the 34-year-old already has an impressive car collection that includes a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, Rolls-Royce Phantom, McLaren MP4 12C and others.

Bugatti built the La Voiture Noire as an homage to the Type 57 SC Atlantic, of which only four were built, per Milne.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer and led the team in scoring on their way to an eighth consecutive Serie A title. According to Forbes' Christina Settimi, he earns roughly $35 million (£26.75 million) per season in wages.