Book Richardson Wiretap Alleges Sean Miller Paid Deandre Ayton $10K a Month

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors played for jurors a wiretap recording of former Arizona men's basketball assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson alleging to Christian Dawkins that the team's head coach, Sean Miller, was paying former Wildcats and current Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton $10,000 per month during his time at the school, per Mark Schlabach and Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com.

The conversation went as follows:

Richardson: "Sean's got to get the (expletive) out the way and let us work."

Dawkins: 'We'll see how Sean plays it out."

Richardson: "You know what he bought per month?"

Dawkins: "What he do?"

Richardson: "I told you—10."

Dawkins: "He's putting up some real money for them (expletive). He told me he's getting killed."

Richardson: "But that's his fault."

