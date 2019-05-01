IPL 2019: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Batting Averages, Best Bowling Figures, More

ALEXANDER JOE/Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs in the 2019 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. MS Dhoni was in peak form during the battle of the top two.

The Super Kings' skipper put up 44 runs and improved the best average in the league. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan put 19 runs to his tally as one of the highest run-scorers in this season's competition, even though he couldn't prevent Delhi from slipping to defeat.

It means the Super Kings continue to lead the way in the standings, while the Capitals missed the chance to go top, although both teams have already qualified for the playoffs:

Highest Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 692

2. KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 520

3. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 486

4. Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals: 470

5. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 448

Top Batting Averages

1. MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings: 119.33

2. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 69.42

3. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 69.20

4. KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 57.77

5. Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 55.62

Best Bowling Averages

1. Anukul Roy, Mumbai Indians: 11.00

2. Oshane Thomas, Rajasthan Royals: 13.20

3. Jagadeesha Suchith, Delhi Capitals: 14.00

4. Alzarri Joseph, Mumbai Indians: 14.50

5. Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals: 14.72

All statistics, per the league's official website.

Chennai were soon on the way to amassing a strong total after Faf du Plessis clocked 39 runs off 41 deliveries. A pair of fours and two sixes helped the South African thrive at the wicket until Dhawan caught him out.

Suresh Raina's 59 included sending eight deliveries to the boundary. He made the most of facing 37 deliveries before Dhawan snatched another smart catch to send him packing.

Fortunately for the Super Kings, Dhoni was in prolific form, piling up a quartet of fours and three sixes. Those contributions sent Dhoni en route to a solid 44 not out.

Having been set a gaudy total of 180 to chase, the Capitals were always facing an uphill battle.

So it proved as Delhi's innings endured a rough start when Prithvi Shaw was caught out by Raina. Taking hits out of the sky has become a specialty for Raina:

The Capitals forced some momentum when Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer began putting up runs in bunches. Iyer sent deliveries from Deepak Chahar for a four and a six before adding another four, while Dhawan added 10 runs to the board.

Dhawan was looking dangerous, so Harbhajan Singh's spinning delivery proved timely. Iyer stayed in until he'd clocked up 44 runs before he was stumped by Dhoni after another spinner from Ravindra Jadeja.

It was soon time for Purple Cap contender Imran Tahir to get in on the act as he helped claim the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Sherfane Rutherford. One more tricky ball in from Tahir helped Dhoni earn himself another catch, this time condemning Amit Mishra to an early exit.

The combination of deadly bowling and resourceful fielding meant the Capitals never looked like completing the chase.