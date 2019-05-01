Dwayne Haskins Receives Approval to Wear Joe Theismann's No. 7 with Redskins

Harry How/Getty Images

There's a new No. 7 in Washington.

Former Washington great, quarterback Joe Theismann, was the last player to wear the number for the team in the '80s.

But on Wednesday, Theismann appeared on 106.7 The Fan and said he's given rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins—who wore No. 7 at Ohio State—his blessing to wear the number (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

Theismann won a Super Bowl, was a two-time Pro Bowler and the 1983 MVP while wearing the number, so Washington—which hasn't won a playoff game since 2005 and has just two postseason wins in five appearances since 1993—will be hoping Haskins can replicate that success with No. 7 on his back.