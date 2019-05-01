Report: Brad Marchand Won't Be Disciplined for Punching Scott Harrington in Head

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand reportedly isn't expected to be punished for punching Scott Harrington in the back of the head at the end of Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported Marchand won't receive "supplemental discipline" after the NHL reviewed the incident.

The incident occurred late in the third period after Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky froze the puck to stop play. Officials were trying to break up a skirmish in front of the net when Marchand took an unprovoked cheap shot against Harrington.

No penalty was called on the play, and it's unclear if the officials saw it happen because they were engaged with other players at the time.

Columbus head coach John Tortorella told reporters after the game he wasn't going to comment on Marchand.

"I am not giving you my thoughts," Tortorella said. "I don't need to give any thoughts on that. You guys can come up with something there."

The Blue Jackets were able to hold on for the win after Matt Duchene scored a power play goal midway through the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Marchand and the Bruins will try to even the series at two games apiece with a win in Game 4 on Thursday night.