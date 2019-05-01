David Seaman Says Aaron Ramsey's Juventus Move Is a Step Down from Arsenal

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Arsenal legend David Seaman has expressed his frustration with Aaron Ramsey's upcoming move to Juventus, saying the Wales international will probably get voted the Gunners' player of the year and is joining a team that is "not really as big" as the London side.

Per Goal's Joe Wright, Seaman made the comments during a TalkSport appearance:

"Arsenal will remember Aaron Ramsey with great fondness. He's a great player and the most frustrating part about all this is he's playing even better now, and he's going to leave!

"It's the same thing again, another great player is leaving our club to go to another club which is not really as big as Arsenal.

"For me, it's so frustrating that they couldn't do that deal [for a contract extension]. He'll probably get voted player of the year."

Here is video of the TalkSport interview:

Seaman later said on Twitter he may be biased in his assessment of the two clubs:

Ramsey will join Juventus on a free transfer in the summer, and manager Unai Emery has confirmed he won't play for the Gunners again due to the severity of the hamstring injury he suffered in the UEFA Europa League second-leg win over Napoli on April 18, per Omnisport:

The 28-year-old lasted a little over 30 minutes in the 1-0 win in Italy, which saw the Gunners progress to the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 3-0.

Ramsey has been in fine form since the Juventus deal was officially announced on February 11. The midfielder has bagged three goals in that span, with his most recent coming in the first leg against Napoli.

He joined the Gunners from Cardiff in 2008, and while he spent some time out on loan with Nottingham Forest and back in Wales, he became a key starter in the 2011-12 campaign.

Injuries have long plagued Ramsey―he has appeared in more than 30 Premier League matches just once since the 2012-13 season―but he was a key member of the squad whenever healthy.

Per sportswriter Mark Mann-Bryans, the club have prepared a special send-off for him and Petr Cech:

Juventus and Arsenal rank among the giants of Italian and English football, respectively.

They're the only two clubs from one of Europe's top five leagues―Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1―to go an entire league campaign unbeaten in this century, with Arsenal doing so in 2003-04 and Juventus in 2011-12.

Their forms have been drastically different in the last decade, however, as the Bianconeri have won eight consecutive league titles in Italy. The Gunners haven't won the Premier League since 2004.