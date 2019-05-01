Corey Ballentine to Miss Giants Rookie Minicamp After Being Injured in Shooting

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine will miss the team's rookie minicamp after he was shot on the Washburn University campus, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:



Schwartz was with teammate Dwane Simmons, who was killed in the shooting, per Schwartz. Ballentine was wounded, but his injuries were non-fatal and he's expected to make a full recovery.

According to Simmons' father, Navarro Simmons, his son and Ballentine were asked outside of a party they attended whether they had any marijuana, and they responded that they didn't. Moments later, they were shot.

"(The) Washburn women's soccer team was having a party," Navarro Simmons told McKenzie Nelson of KSHB.com. "It was in walking distance; they walked over, you know, had a good time. They were leaving, some guys rolled up, asked them if they had some smoke for sale. Dwane and Corey said no, and they just drove off and came back around and opened fire."

Ballentine told Navarro Simmons that he had never seen the men who shot him before.

The Giants rookie posted a remembrance to Simmons on Twitter on Monday:

"[Ballentine will] move on and maybe play as an inspiration to Dwane and everything they've been through because they really were close and they really helped each other out," Washburn's head coach, Craig Schurig, told Nelson.