Corey Ballentine to Miss Giants Rookie Minicamp After Being Injured in Shooting

Corey Ballentine to Miss Giants Rookie Minicamp After Being Injured in ShootingMay 1, 2019
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine will miss the team's rookie minicamp after he was shot on the Washburn University campus, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have been in contact with Corey Ballentine and encouraged him to stay in Kansas to be with his family and friends after the tragic shooting that wounded Ballentine and killed his friend. So, Ballentine will not attend the rookie mini-camp.
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Giants encouraged Ballentine to stay in Kansa "to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons.'' Giants add "Corey will be with us when it's appropriate.''
Schwartz was with teammate Dwane Simmons, who was killed in the shooting, per Schwartz. Ballentine was wounded, but his injuries were non-fatal and he's expected to make a full recovery.
According to Simmons' father, Navarro Simmons, his son and Ballentine were asked outside of a party they attended whether they had any marijuana, and they responded that they didn't. Moments later, they were shot.
"(The) Washburn women's soccer team was having a party," Navarro Simmons told McKenzie Nelson of KSHB.com. "It was in walking distance; they walked over, you know, had a good time. They were leaving, some guys rolled up, asked them if they had some smoke for sale. Dwane and Corey said no, and they just drove off and came back around and opened fire."
Ballentine told Navarro Simmons that he had never seen the men who shot him before.
The Giants rookie posted a remembrance to Simmons on Twitter on Monday:
Corey Ballentine🇯🇲 @cbxiii__
God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I love you forever. Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life💛 https://t.co/SfqX9v6qgY
"[Ballentine will] move on and maybe play as an inspiration to Dwane and everything they've been through because they really were close and they really helped each other out," Washburn's head coach, Craig Schurig, told Nelson.