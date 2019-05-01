WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from May 1

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from May 1May 2, 2019
The Time Splitter has arrived.
Kushida made his NXT TV debut Wednesday on the WWE Network, squaring off with Kassius Ohno in a match that headlined another quality episode of NXT television.
A six-man tag team match pitting Humberto Carrillo, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch against The Forgotten Sons and Dominik Dijak's latest attempt to build momentum as he seeks a North American Championship opportunity against Velveteen Dream rounded out the broadcast.
Find out the latest developments and how they may affect the brand's top stories and Superstars with this recap of the May 1 episode.
Humberto Carrillo, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons
Last week, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch saved Humberto Carrillo from a beatdown at the hands of the punishing Jaxson Ryker. Wednesday night, Burch, Lorcan and Carrillo partnered to battle Ryker, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in a Six-Man Tag Team match.
After spending much of the early portion of the match isolated from his teammates and on the receiving end of a beating, Carrillo made the hot tag to Burch. The Brit exploded into the match but an ill-fated dive over the top rope saw Carrillo wipe out Lorcan, leaving Burch to fend for himself against all three Forgotten Sons.
As the other heroes re-entered the fray, the action broke down and eventually, Ryker held both 205 Live competitors Lorcan and Carrillo for the double stomp from Cutler and Blake. Three seconds later and the suddenly surging Forgotten Sons picked up another impressive victory.
Result
The Forgotten Sons defeated Lorcan, Burch and Carrillo
Grade
B
Analysis
Lorcan and Burch are seemingly incapable of having a bad match. Despite being a second-tier team from a booking perspective, the double-tough tandem has routinely been part of one of the best matches on any card on which they appear.
This was another fun, high-impact match in which they starred, particularly Burch, while simultaneously putting over The Forgotten Sons.
There is nothing flashy or excitement about The Forgotten Sons. The are good, old-fashioned, hard-nosed bruisers who provide a nice alternative to the Superstars with indie cred elsewhere on the brand. This may not have been a huge win but increased television time, wins and an appearance in the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic suggest they are poised for big things in the coming weeks and months.
Monsoor vs. Dominik Dijakovic
Dominik Dijakovic has been on a roll of late in NXT but to continue his winning ways, he would be tasked with downing newcomer Mansoor in singles competition Wednesday night.
Mansoor fired off some strikes early, showing intestinal fortitude in taking the fight right to Dijakovic.
Dijakovic sent Mansoor crashing to the floor below and continued to overwhelm him with his clear power advantage until the newcomer delivered a well-timed step up kick to create separation.
The former Ring of Honor standout recovered and, moments later, delivered Feast Your Eyes to pick up the relatively easy victory.
After the match, NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream appeared and sang, intensifying his developing issues with Dijakovic.
Result
Dijakovic defeated Monsoor
Grade
C
Analysis
We have seen Dijakovic run through enhancement guys in the past so this was nothing new on that front. Dream coming out after the bell and instigating a rivalry with him definitely suggests they are on a collision course.
And that is a problem.
Not because Dijakovic isn't good enough or because they will not have a great match. The problem is that Dijakovic does not have enough credibility with the NXT fans at large to be in such a high-profile spot. His highest profile match to date came against Keith Lee and that ended without a winner.
He has not really done anything of note to warrant a title opportunity and feels more like a guy building stock than ready to cash it in. He needs a hot angle or a signature win before their title contest or he will roll into his showdown with Dream or their match will fail to carry the gravity it should.
Kushida vs. Kassius Ohno
One of the highest-profile free agent signees in recent memory made his NXT debut Wednesday as Kushida battled the brand's gatekeeper, Kassius Ohno. The newcomer made a grand entrance from the stage, signifying his role as one of the faces of NXT's bright future.
The hard-hitting affair, which left Kushida's nose bloodied, saw each competitor lay into the other with an onslaught of bone-rattling strikes. Ohno controlled for a large portion of the match but his trademark senton was reversed into Kushida's armbar.
Ohno made the ropes.
A fired up Kushida unloaded on Ohno, who begged his opponent for more as the crowd came to its feet.
Ohno suckered Kushida in with a nasty elbow to the back of the head. The babyface answered with a hard right hand and tapped Ohno out with a Hoverboard Lock for his first televised win.
Result
Kushida defeated Ohno
Grade
A
Analysis
Kushida instantly looks like a star here, thanks to a hell of a fight with the underappreciated Ohno. This was hard-hitting, physically intense and allowed fans a taste of what they can come to expect from Kushida. He is very clearly the star of NXT going forward, as he should be.
Do not be surprised to see him step up to challenge for the NXT Championship very early in his run.
Ohno as the gatekeeper of NXT is a great idea but at some point, he really needs to win one of these matches. What good is a guy who likes to test all the new Superstars that walk through the front door if he never actually beats them?
In order to maintain the image, he needs to knock one of these competitors off some time.