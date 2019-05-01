WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from May 1

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Dominik Dijakovic has been on a roll of late in NXT but to continue his winning ways, he would be tasked with downing newcomer Mansoor in singles competition Wednesday night.

Mansoor fired off some strikes early, showing intestinal fortitude in taking the fight right to Dijakovic.

Dijakovic sent Mansoor crashing to the floor below and continued to overwhelm him with his clear power advantage until the newcomer delivered a well-timed step up kick to create separation.

The former Ring of Honor standout recovered and, moments later, delivered Feast Your Eyes to pick up the relatively easy victory.

After the match, NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream appeared and sang, intensifying his developing issues with Dijakovic.

Result

Dijakovic defeated Monsoor

Grade

C

Analysis

We have seen Dijakovic run through enhancement guys in the past so this was nothing new on that front. Dream coming out after the bell and instigating a rivalry with him definitely suggests they are on a collision course.

And that is a problem.

Not because Dijakovic isn't good enough or because they will not have a great match. The problem is that Dijakovic does not have enough credibility with the NXT fans at large to be in such a high-profile spot. His highest profile match to date came against Keith Lee and that ended without a winner.

He has not really done anything of note to warrant a title opportunity and feels more like a guy building stock than ready to cash it in. He needs a hot angle or a signature win before their title contest or he will roll into his showdown with Dream or their match will fail to carry the gravity it should.