Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Tyreek Hill Audio: 'It's Very Disappointing'

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu commented Tuesday on the recent release of audio featuring Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing allegations that Hill physically abused his three-year-old son.

Speaking to SB Nation Radio's Alex Gold (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Mathieu offered his thoughts on the situation:

"I think it's bad, man. Obviously, it's very disappointing. Obviously, I came to the Chiefs with hopes that I could watch him play football and watch him run back punts and catch long bombs and outrun everybody. You know, it's a very unfortunate situation. I haven't been his teammate much, just basically two or three weeks. So it's not really fair for me to comment on his character. I don't think I really know him. But like I said just with everything that's out right now and obviously the audio, it's very disappointing, not only from a teammate standpoint but I'm a father as well. It's very disappointing."

In the audio released by KCTV 5, Espinal told Hill that their son said, "Daddy did it," in reference to the broken arm the toddler suffered.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.