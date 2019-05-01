Iker Casillas Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack During Porto Training

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack in training on Wednesday.

Per the Independent' Ed Malyon, Casillas was rushed to the hospital in the morning, but local outlet Maisfutebol has reported he is now "out of danger."

Per TVI and RTP (h/t London Evening Standard), the Real Madrid legend underwent surgery. He's not expected to feature again this season:

Current Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Besiktas stopper Loris Karius were among those to wish the 37-year-old well in his recovery:

Casillas is a world champion and two-time European champion with Spain, and he's regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in history. A product of Real Madrid's academy, he won five Spanish titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues with Los Blancos.

He moved to Porto in 2015 after a loss of form, and Casillas returned to his best in Portugal. He expressed an interest in returning to the Spanish national team in a November interview with Universo Valdano (h/t Sport). A poll by AS revealed fans of La Roja wanted him to go straight back into the starting XI.

Casillas has started all 31 Liga NOS matches for Porto this season, and the Dragons sit just two points off the top spot, behind rivals Benfica. They have three more league matches, including a key clash with Sporting on the final matchday. They'll face Sporting again in the Taca de Portugal final on May 25.