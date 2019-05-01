Booger McFarland to Replace Jason Witten for ESPN's Monday Night Football

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Anthony "Booger" McFarland will join Joe Tessitore in the booth for ESPN's broadcasts of Monday Night Football this season, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, replacing last year's color commentator, Jason Witten, who returned to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Lisa Salters will return as the the sideline reporter.

McFarland, 41, spent much of last season as a field-level analyst, chiming in during games while Tessitore and Witten were in the booth. He did join the booth for the final two contests of the season.

He spent eight years in the NFL as a defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, winning two Super Bowls. His best season came in 2000, when he registered 6.5 sacks, 50 tackles (seven for loss) and a forced fumble.

According to the Associated Press, "Network officials reached out to Peyton Manning, with whom ESPN Executive Vice President Stephanie Druley said they had informal discussions."

While Manning won't join the MNF booth, he is partnering with ESPN on a new 30-episode miniseries called Peyton's Places starting in July on ESPN+.