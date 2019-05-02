Kentucky Derby Picks 2019: Predictions and Odds for All Horses in the Lineup

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Famed trainer Bob Baffert has a trio of contenders for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, and his three horses are suddenly the overwhelming favorites in the exciting race. Once-favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched because of a trapped epiglottis.

Before the horses take the track, though, millions of dollars will be wagered. Whether you're interested in odds for entertainment purposes or more, projecting the finish is part of the fun.

Those prognostications will be tested Saturday, May 4, at 6:46 p.m. ET. NBCSN will broadcast "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports."

The odds order is based on post position.

2019 Kentucky Derby Odds

1. War of Will (+1200)

2. Tax (+2200)

3. By My Standards (+1600)

4. Gray Magician (+4000)

5. Improbable (+500)

6. Vekoma (+1600)

7. Maximum Security (+800)

8. Tacitus (+600)

9. Plus Que Parfait (+2500)

10. Cutting Humor (+2200)

11. Haikal (+2200)

12. Code of Honor (+1200)

13. Win Win Win (+1400)

14. Master Fencer (+4000)

15. Game Winner (+400)

16. Roadster (+350)

17. Long Range Toddy (+2800)

18. Spinoff (+2500)

19. Country House (+3300)

20. Bodexpress (+2000)

Predictions

Rapid Start, Tired Finish

The combination of unfriendly weather conditions and a few eager horses should make for an exciting start to the 2019 Derby.

AccuWeather notes a "persistently wet pattern" is bound for Louisville and expected to continue for at least part of Saturday. Last year, a rain-soaked Derby Day contributed to the slowest winning time since 2010. More of the same could happen Saturday.

And if the track is sloppy, a fast-paced start may spark late drama.

War of Will, Vekoma and Maximum Security are likely to storm out of the gate and set a considerable pace, especially given the rainy conditions. But the quicker the start, the more likely fatigue becomes a factor down the final stretch.

That possibility means an underdog, such as Long Range Toddy or Cutting Humor, has a legitimate shot at a top-three spot.

Roadster, Game Winner to the Wire

Roadster drew the dreaded Post 17. Entering 2019, no horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby from that position.

Omaha Beach's scratch, though, has moved Long Range Toddy into the 0-for-39 gate while nudging Roadster over to Post 16. The Baffert-trained horse will still line up alongside stablemate Game Winner, who is now in Post 15.

And we're expecting a battle from the colts.

In April, Roadster edged Game Winner at the Santa Anita Derby. The result dropped the latter to 0-2 this year, but Game Winner had a perfect 4-0 record in 2018. And we're expecting the stalker to have the ideal approach Saturday, edging out Roadster.

With a victory from either horse (or Improbable, for that matter), Baffert would match Ben A. Jones' record of six Kentucky Derby victories for a trainer.

