Stock Up, Stock Down for Every NFL Team This Offseason

On paper, every NFL team would love to make a series of moves throughout the offseason process to help their stock soar heading into the new season.

The offseason's overly optimistic tone for each team suggests all 32 front offices set these wheels into motion. Some teams use trades, freeing up cap space, player retention, making changes to the coaching staff and the draft.

But other teams take a step in the wrong direction in one of those areas, if not most of them. Sometimes a team has to get worse before it can get better (see: Oakland Raiders), though not often with the stakes high and leashes on jobs short.

Below, let's take a look at a stock status report for each team coming out of the 2019 draft based on some of those all-important variables.

