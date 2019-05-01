Matthijs de Ligt Talks Ajax After UCL Win, Says He's a 'Normal Kid,' Not a Star

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt said that one of the keys to the team's success is that they don't rely on star players.

The Dutchman spoke after his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old centre-back gave insight into Ajax's methods to Sky Sport and did not class himself as a star player in the side (h/t Sport):

"We know each other really well. We always think about possession first, we're friends, we are always together and we don't have stars.

"We are a team and that's our biggest strength. I wouldn't say I am a [star], I am a normal kid who is in the semi-finals, we played well and I am happy."

Some might disagree on De Ligt's self-assessment, given he's already the team's captain and led them to victories over Real Madrid and Juventus in the last two rounds.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt was impressed with his performance in north London against Spurs:

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez praised his leadership and Ajax's ability to work as a group:

Lacking the injured Harry Kane and the suspended Heung-Min Son, Spurs managed just one shot on target at home against Ajax, who took the lead in the tie through Donny van de Beek after 15 minutes.

De Ligt added:

"We're really happy because it's really difficult to play against Tottenham, they're a great team.

"In the first half we did well, after that, [Spurs] changed in the second half and they grew. There are still 90 minutes to go and anything can happen."

Van de Beek's goal was Ajax's 161st in all competitions this season, a record-breaking tally for a Dutch side.

Dusan Tadic has contributed to almost one third of them:

That would typically earn him star status in almost any other side, but Ajax, who have hit five or more in a single game on 11 occasions this season, spread their goals around.

He and Van de Beek are among six players to reach double figures for goals in all competitions, alongside Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Kasper Dolberg. All aside from the latter two are in double figures for assists too.

Behind them, De Ligt and Frenkie de Jong add composure and technical quality to their defence and midfield, respectively.

De Jong has already agreed to join Barcelona this summer, while De Ligt has frequently been linked with them, though he would not be drawn on his future: "I don't know, I am not thinking about that right now. I play football and later I'll see what happens."

Whether he joins Barca or not, it's difficult to imagine him staying at Ajax beyond the summer after announcing himself to Europe's elite so impressively this season.

The teenager may not consider himself a star yet, but it seems he's destined to become one.