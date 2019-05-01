Video: Watch Ex-WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose's Intense Return as Jon Moxley

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose resurfaced early Wednesday morning on Twitter with a video hailing the return of Jon Moxley.

In the video, Moxley breaks out of a prison before seemingly training for his return to wrestling:

Moxley also converted his little-used WWE Twitter account to @JonMoxley with a simple description that reads, "Professional.wrestler."

The video was released shortly after Ambrose's departure from WWE. His final appearance came at a house show on April 21 that aired on WWE Network. Ambrose teamed with Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins one final time to defeat Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

Prior to that match, The Shield had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole. To conclude the interview, Ambrose compared WWE to a casino and said he was cashing in his chips and walking away:

WWE announced a few months prior that Ambrose would not renew his contract with the company, which expired shortly after WrestleMania 35.

After making a name for himself on the independent scene as Jon Moxley, he signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2011 and became Dean Ambrose. He made his main roster debut in 2012 as a member of The Shield and went on to become one of the company's most popular and successful Superstars.

During his WWE run, Ambrose won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and Money in the Bank.

Now that he is a free agent, Ambrose seems intent on continuing his professional wrestling career as Moxley, and he will have no shortage of options.

Essentially any major company would welcome Moxley with open arms, including All Elite Wrestling, which is holding Double or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas, Moxley's city of residence.

Moxley would represent a massive signing for a company that already has a great deal of star power with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho, among others.

Regardless of where Moxley lands, he has generated enough hype with one video to ensure that the entire wrestling world will be watching.



Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).