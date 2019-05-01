Liverpool Condemn 'Totally Unacceptable' Behaviour by Fans in Barcelona

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool are have issued a statement condemning the "totally unacceptable" behaviour of some of their fans in Barcelona and revealed they are working with various authorities, including Merseyside police, to identify the culprits.

Two videos have emerged on social media of a man pushing separate people into a fountain in Barcelona ahead of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against the Blaugrana at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Other fans are then seen and heard laughing at the victims:

In response, Liverpool have issued a statement that reads:

"Liverpool Football Club is working with Merseyside Police and the authorities in Spain, who are endeavouring to identify those involved in the incident.

"Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is ongoing other than to confirm the club will follow due process in any and all cases of this nature."

Meanwhile, club CEO Peter Moore issued his own plea to fans:

Liverpool have enjoyed a superb 2018-19 campaign on the pitch, and they enter the final stages of the season still in with a chance of winning a Premier League and Champions League double.

Getting past Barcelona will be tough as they are the tournament favourites:

The Catalans have also not lost a Champions League game at the Camp Nou since May 2013.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be confident they can win the tie, though, as they have been excellent in European competition recently.

They reached the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Real, and in 2016-17, Liverpool made the UEFA Europa League final before losing to Sevilla.

The Reds will be desperate not to be ousted this year by yet another Spanish side, as should they reach the final, they would likely be favourites against either Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur.

Equally, the Champions League may be Liverpool's best chance of silverware this season, as winning the Premier League over Manchester City is becoming less and less likely as the weeks pass.

Liverpool have accrued 91 points in the English top flight this season and are just one point back from the Sky Blues:

But the Reds need a slip-up from City in the last two games of the season if they are to end their 29-year league title drought, and that is not looking likely given Pep Guardiola's side are on a 12-match winning run.