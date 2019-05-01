Achraf Hakimi Talks 'Dream' Real Madrid Return After Borussia Dortmund Loan

TF-Images/Getty Images

Achraf Hakimi has said it would be a "dream" to return to Real Madrid "as soon as possible" despite still having a year remaining on his loan deal at Borussia Dortmund.

The Morocco international is currently sidelined because of a foot injury, but he has impressed in the Bundesliga this term, bagging two goals and four assists while playing at left-back and right-back:

He was promoted to the first team at Real under Zinedine Zidane last season and played nine times in La Liga, as well as making two appearances in Los Blancos' successful 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Zidane is now back in charge at the club, and 20-year-old Hakimi told Spanish TV channel #Vamos he would jump at the chance to return to the Santiago Bernabeu (h/t AS): "It would be a dream to be back at Madrid as soon as possible. I'd be lying if I said otherwise. We'll see what happens."

Real look set to have a busy summer after a disastrous 2018-19 season.

They are on track to finish the campaign third in La Liga with their lowest points tally in over a decade. Meanwhile, their Champions League defence was ended by Ajax at the last-16 stage, and they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona in the semi-finals.

High-profile players like Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Chelsea's Eden Hazard are being heavily linked with moves to Madrid:

But getting Hakimi back in the fold could also be a big boost for Real.

He has shown at Dortmund that he is equally adept playing on either side of the back line, meaning he could provide competition and cover for both Marcelo and Dani Carvajal.

Hakimi is still a work in progress. But he has proved at Dortmund he can cut it at the highest level, playing his part in their Bundesliga title chase and making five appearances in the Champions League.

The youngster, who played in all three of his country's matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, also told #Vamos that Real will bounce back after their poor campaign in 2018-19: "It's been a difficult season for them, but Madrid have everything it takes to bounce back. That's why they're the greatest club in the world. They're in a slump, but I'm confident they'll come back out of it."