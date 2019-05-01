Report: Aaron Ramsey Out for Arsenal's UEL Semi-Final 1st Leg vs. Valencia

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey has not recovered in time from his hamstring injury to be available for Arsenal's UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg against Valencia at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

According to James Olley of the Evening Standard, he may also still be sidelined for Sunday's Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal's last home match before Ramsey moves to Juventus in the summer.

Ramsey, 28, picked up his latest injury against Napoli in the Europa League quarter-final second leg on April 18.

He had to be subbed off after 34 minutes as Arsenal won 1-0 at the Stadio San Paolo to advance with a 3-0 aggregate win over the Italians.

With Ramsey on the treatment table, Arsenal have subsequently lost three games in a row against Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

As a result, their chances of finishing the season in the Premier League's top four have been severely damaged, so the Europa League has become even more important given it is now Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season:

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is a Europa League specialist, having won the tournament three times with Sevilla.

His Gunners side should have enough quality to make the final, and having the home advantage in the first leg should give Arsenal a chance to take the initiative in the tie.

However, there has to be an improvement from their last three performances; otherwise, Arsenal will be in danger of suffering a disastrous end to what has been, in the main, a positive debut season for Emery.

Ramsey's return would have been a major boost. He is arguably Arsenal's most important midfielder, and they are more successful when he is in the side:

It also would have given the Emirates faithful a chance to give him a proper send-off after more than a decade at the club, something he may now be denied because of his injury.