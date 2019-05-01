'Hot-Headed' Neymar Needs to 'Show More Control,' Says PSG Team-Mate Dani Alves

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Dani Alves has urged his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar to "show more control" after he hit out at a Rennes fan following PSG's defeat in the Coupe de France final on Saturday.

PSG lost the final on penalties after letting slip a two-goal lead, and the 27-year-old was involved in the altercation with the supporter as the Parisians went to collect their runners-up medals.

Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, Alves said:

"It was a delicate moment. We had just lost a title and he was hot-headed. It was a reaction and one that I think was not right in that moment. You cannot get involved in this sort of thing. You have to show more control.

"I believe that you have to make mistakes to improve. Not necessarily like this, but this mistake will cause him to reflect a bit. Neymar is an exceptional guy, but he can be a bit rash at times.

"This sort of reaction, no matter how friendly we are, I cannot be in favour of it. I believe that he has learned, and I hope that it will not happen again."

Footage of the incident quickly emerged after the match:

According to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), the supporter denied insulting PSG's players, though further footage appeared to show the contrary:

Per L'Equipe, he could be heard telling Neymar to "go learn how to play football" after calling Gianluigi Buffon a "dirty idiot" and Marco Verratti a "racist" as they walked past him.

The match began well for Neymar, who was making his first start for PSG since January 23.

He assisted Alves with a corner in the 13th minute and got on the scoresheet himself eight minutes later.

However, their lead was cut in half before the break when Presnel Kimpembe turned the ball past Buffon. Mexer levelled the scores with a header in the 66th minute.

The match eventually went to penalties after Kylian Mbappe was sent off in extra time, and while Neymar scored his spot-kick, PSG lost when Christopher Nkunku blasted over:

Neymar will miss the first three UEFA Champions League matches of next season after UEFA handed him the sanction for a post on social media criticising the refereeing of PSG's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the second leg of their last-16 tie in March.

The Brazilian played on Tuesday as PSG let slip another lead to lose 3-2 to Montpellier in Ligue 1, their third defeat in their last four matches in that competition.

Per Goal's Robin Bairner, the French Football Federation's Disciplinary Commission will hear his case on Wednesday and could hand him a suspension of five matches or longer.

Per Johnson, fellow team-mate and compatriot Marquinhos hopes Neymar will learn from the incident:

"I think that Neymar knows that he made a mistake. When you attack somebody, it is a mistake. He is not a boy anymore—he knows when he is in the wrong.

"It will serve as a lesson for him. We already know that things with Neymar are amplified—he is used to that. Mistakes happen and are there to be learned from."