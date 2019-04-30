WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Men's, Women's SmackDown Ladder Match Stars Revealed

WWE

The men's and women's Money in the Bank participants are set.

After Raw revealed its half of the respective fields Monday, SmackDown finalized the 2019 ladder match participants during Tuesday's broadcast. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman and Ricochet will represent Raw for the men, while Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade and Randy Orton comprise SmackDown's representatives:

The women's side will feature Raw's Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi and Alexa Bliss and SmackDown's Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Carmella.

Neither the women's match nor the men's has an obvious winner, but you can see where the decks are stacked on each side.

The men's winner seems likely to come from Raw, with McIntyre and Strowman being the two most obvious choices. McIntyre should be one of the top heels in the company but has been taking so many losses in feuds that he needs something to vault him into the title picture. Strowman could simply win it so that WWE can retcon its awful booking of The Monster Among Men after winning last year's MITB.

Ricochet will be filling the role of "do awesome Ricochet things," while literally no one wants to see Corbin hold the briefcase again.

Andrade is SmackDown's best bet among the men. Balor is propping up the intercontinental championship, Ali is the "SmackDown Ricochet" and Orton is filling the role of the underwhelming Corbin choice. Andrade, like McIntyre, needs a push into the main event scene and has Zelina Vega at his side to pull off some opportunistic shenanigans.

The women's winner will almost certainly come from SmackDown given the chasm between the respective fields. Bliss and Naomi are the only viable options from the Raw field. Bliss won last year and still isn't wrestling full time, and Naomi seems to be in these types of matches for her ability to pull off cool spots.

The SmackDown side is rich with possibilities. Bayley's "Hugger in the Bank" t-shirts print themselves. Mandy Rose has improved her character work and has Sonya Deville on her side to potentially interfere. Carmella has already won the briefcase once, so she's probably out, but this could be the time to pull the trigger on Ember Moon hitting the main event scene.

Between Bayley, Mandy and Ember, there are three good choices on SmackDown's roster.