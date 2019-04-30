MLB Trade Rumors: Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Justin Smoak to Be Shopped

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

After calling top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. up to the majors, the Toronto Blue Jays might start a complete rebuild around the third baseman.

Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network spoke about the team's potential strategy Tuesday, via Mike Johnston of Sportsnet:

"It's going to be really interesting to watch the Jays over the next few months because what I believe they're going to do—what I'm told they're going to do—is try to trade [Marcus] Stroman, [Aaron] Sanchez, [Justin] Smoak and others to get more young talent in Vladdy's age range and service class and then build up that way."

Toronto entered Tuesday 14-14 on the season, but the organization is apparently already looking toward the future.

Guerrero is just beginning his career and is 3-for-12 so far in three games, but hopes are high he can be a player around whom Toronto can build. He is currently the No. 1 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, and received a perfect 80 for his hit tool.

At 20 years old, he has a chance to be a key part of the Blue Jays future. However, you can't necessarily say the same for Justin Smoak, Marcus Stroman or Aaron Sanchez.

Smoak, 32, could be the easiest to part with as he heads into free agency after this season. The first baseman is off to a hot start with five home runs and an .868 OPS this season, and he belted 63 home runs over the past two years.

Anyone in need of some power could pay a minimal price for a rental.

A different mindset could exist when dealing Stroman, 27, or Sanchez, 26. Each is under team control through 2020.

Both pitchers have been effective so far in 2019. Stroman looks like his old self with a league-leading 1.43 ERA and a team-high 36 strikeouts in six starts. Sanchez has a 3-1 record and a 2.32 ERA in his six appearances, and he looks to be back on track after two injury-filled seasons.

While the team could sign either to an extension and keep them on the roster, it appears Toronto wants to get younger with players who will be around for a long time. If the pitchers keep up their production, they could fetch nice returns.