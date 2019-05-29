R-Truth Is the Perfect 24/7 Champion and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For those paying close attention, WWE Super ShowDown was just 10 days away going into the May 28 edition of SmackDown Live. It's likely the company hasn't noticed given the complete lack of buildup for that show.

Beyond repeatedly showcasing the same video package for Triple H vs. Randy Orton and hyping The Undertaker vs. Goldberg in commercials, you would assume no one was excited for this show that is supposedly as big as WrestleMania.

Kofi Kingston did appear ahead of his match with Dolph Ziggler at the pay-per-view, but he seemed far more concerned with his other current rival, Kevin Owens, who has decided he will not be going to Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Bryan is also unlikely to attend the event, but he continued to attempt to raise the game of the SmackDown tag team division. Heavy Machinery stepped up to the plate to be his and Rowan's next rivals.

The women's division will not be allowed to appear at Super ShowDown at all, but they were still heavily featured with Lacey Evans continuing to benefit from opportunities against top competition, wrestling with Bayley while teasing an alliance with Charlotte Flair that has seemingly already fallen apart.

The only real story for the June 7 PPV that mattered this week was Shane McMahon vs. Roman Reigns, but even they were only there to help elevate the entertaining run of R-Truth, who has made the 24/7 Championship his own.

This latest edition of the blue brand may not have brought expected developments for Super ShowDown, but it did build some interesting rivalries and show what WWE can do at its best.