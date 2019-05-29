R-Truth Is the Perfect 24/7 Champion and More WWE SmackDown FalloutMay 29, 2019
R-Truth Is the Perfect 24/7 Champion and More WWE SmackDown Fallout
For those paying close attention, WWE Super ShowDown was just 10 days away going into the May 28 edition of SmackDown Live. It's likely the company hasn't noticed given the complete lack of buildup for that show.
Beyond repeatedly showcasing the same video package for Triple H vs. Randy Orton and hyping The Undertaker vs. Goldberg in commercials, you would assume no one was excited for this show that is supposedly as big as WrestleMania.
Kofi Kingston did appear ahead of his match with Dolph Ziggler at the pay-per-view, but he seemed far more concerned with his other current rival, Kevin Owens, who has decided he will not be going to Saudi Arabia.
Daniel Bryan is also unlikely to attend the event, but he continued to attempt to raise the game of the SmackDown tag team division. Heavy Machinery stepped up to the plate to be his and Rowan's next rivals.
The women's division will not be allowed to appear at Super ShowDown at all, but they were still heavily featured with Lacey Evans continuing to benefit from opportunities against top competition, wrestling with Bayley while teasing an alliance with Charlotte Flair that has seemingly already fallen apart.
The only real story for the June 7 PPV that mattered this week was Shane McMahon vs. Roman Reigns, but even they were only there to help elevate the entertaining run of R-Truth, who has made the 24/7 Championship his own.
This latest edition of the blue brand may not have brought expected developments for Super ShowDown, but it did build some interesting rivalries and show what WWE can do at its best.
R-Truth Elevated the 24/7 Championship to Relevance
R-Truth continued to dodge the attacks of wrestlers chasing his title until Drake Maverick ran him right into the ring in the middle of Shane McMahon Appreciation Night.
McMahon ordered Drew McIntyre and Elias to lay him out, with the latter capturing the 24/7 Championship after a Drift Away.
Shane-O-Mac then forced Truth to team with Roman Reigns in the main event, with the two babyfaces winning despite Truth's injuries. The Big Dog then hit a second Spear on Elias to set up his teammate to reclaim the 24/7 title.
While the belt has been played for jokes so far, this was a great night for the 24/7 title. Its sudden addition to arguably SmackDown's highest-profile rivalry allowed Truth's desire to be champion to feel like more than a silly joke. There was real joy in watching him get his belt back.
The veteran has made a silly gimmick work like almost no one else could, and right now it is his championship to carry. Hopefully, others will raise their game to match him, as only Maverick has benefited from the added spotlight in a limited role.
While the concept is still leaving little room for genuine wrestling, it's only in its infancy, and moments like this will get people to care about what this silly championship represents.
Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens Showed Why WWE Shows Should Start with Wrestling
After a taunting opening promo from Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston ran down to the ring to start their match.
While The Prizefighter pushed the WWE champion to his limit, including hitting an impressive senton bomb, he still ran into a Trouble in Paradise, which gave the champ another big victory.
It was refreshing, especially after Raw's 50 minutes straight of promos, to have a show that actually opened with wrestling, particularly such a high-profile contest. The show may have even peaked early as no match afterward came close.
What mattered was that the setup got people energized. Fans come for the stories, but many of those tales are told in the ring through the action of the performers. Words often limit the creativity of the talent.
While this was not as good as their Money in the Bank showdown, it had its own moments and proved once more that how a wrestling show starts matters.
Even on a fairly tame night, the rest of SmackDown felt far more exciting than usual.
Daniel Bryan and Rowan Can Help Heavy Machinery Reach the Next Level
Daniel Bryan and Rowan were interviewed about the SmackDown tag team division, calling it a joke, before Heavy Machinery came out to prove they are not to be laughed at. The SmackDown tag team champions accepted their challenge but not for Tuesday night.
Otis and Tucker are primarily an entertaining comedy duo, but they can be more with the right talent working with them. As Bryan and Rowan rightly pointed out, the tag division needs stars who can step up, and Heavy Machinery are the most relevant team to step up to the plate.
The heavyweights have the power and charisma to stand out. They may not be ready to take the leap, but they'll be given every opportunity to prove they should get that opportunity down the line.
Former WWE champion Bryan has a claim to be the best wrestler in the world, and he is being thrown into a situation where the best he can do is elevate everyone around him.
This feud could end up being a sleeper hit.
Breaking Up Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair Early Was Best for the Lady
Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair got along easily backstage with a tea party before The Lady's match against Bayley.
However, The Queen got involved and distracted the referee too long to catch a roll-up by Evans with The Huggable One reversing into her own roll-up for three.
Afterward, Evans attacked Charlotte only to get planted with a big boot. This short-lived heel alliance would have been a bad idea for both women, though. The Sassy Southern Belle is new to WWE and frequently compared to The Queen, but she could never live up to that comparison.
She needs to be able to branch out on her own. Putting the two heels at odds will make each stand out more clearly. If WWE wants Evans to take that next step, she will need to start making her own mark, hopefully focusing on her work on Raw rather than also venturing to SmackDown.
To her credit, Evans looked good working with Bayley. The two elevated each other and had a match that would have been solid on pay-per-view with a bit more time to deliver.