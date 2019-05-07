Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston Bring the Wild Card Rule and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It was chaos on Monday Night Raw as Roman Reigns made a declaration that he had unfinished business on the red brand and would appear despite the insistence of WWE management that was not possible.

The Big Dog opened the floodgates for blue-brand stars to appear on Raw, with Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan also taking the chance to step in. While The Big Dog fought Drew McIntyre, Bryan convinced Kofi to give him a WWE Championship rematch in the main event.

Others were not so fortunate with the spotlight. Robert Roode attempted to sneak his way into Money in the Bank in a match with Ricochet but fell short, showing that he may not be in for a massive change in direction with his new name.

Sami Zayn's mouth finally got him in trouble, with Braun Strowman chasing him down as the two returned to a rivalry that helped neither man years back and may leave both worse off in the coming months.

The Raw tag team division is in turmoil, but one team is seemingly rising above. The Viking Raiders Erik and Ivar showed themselves to be dominant in taking down down Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

This show may have started the rapid and inevitable decline of the brand split, but it left far more questions than answers for the fans of the wrestlers of Raw and SmackDown.