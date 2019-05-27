WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE may remain atop the professional wrestling mountain because of its popularity, but several key items have left the company scrambling to stay in that prominent role.

Saturday's debut show for AEW, Double or Nothing, was a rousing success. Cody Rhodes destroyed a throne with a sledgehammer as a statement to WWE before Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose, debuted after the main event.

Competition, though, is best for fans and often the promotions involved, as they are forced to raise their game. Where WWE is struggling more clearly is its insistence on morally questionable business practices.

With WWE Super ShowDown only a few weeks away, bringing the company back to Saudi Arabia, the brand is scrambling to appease fans while also satiating the royalty of Saudi Arabia, a regime that many have denounced.

The pressure is fully on the company to not only overcome the growing rivalry in the background and the large backlash it as endured but also raise its game after struggling for weeks to put on a decent show.

The promise of multiple announcements for Super ShowDown, including Brock Lesnar returning to make his Money in the Bank cash-in official, gave the May 27 edition of Monday Night Raw something to hook in the WWE Universe, but it would take more than that to get fans invested.