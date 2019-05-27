WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27May 28, 2019
WWE may remain atop the professional wrestling mountain because of its popularity, but several key items have left the company scrambling to stay in that prominent role.
Saturday's debut show for AEW, Double or Nothing, was a rousing success. Cody Rhodes destroyed a throne with a sledgehammer as a statement to WWE before Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose, debuted after the main event.
Competition, though, is best for fans and often the promotions involved, as they are forced to raise their game. Where WWE is struggling more clearly is its insistence on morally questionable business practices.
With WWE Super ShowDown only a few weeks away, bringing the company back to Saudi Arabia, the brand is scrambling to appease fans while also satiating the royalty of Saudi Arabia, a regime that many have denounced.
The pressure is fully on the company to not only overcome the growing rivalry in the background and the large backlash it as endured but also raise its game after struggling for weeks to put on a decent show.
The promise of multiple announcements for Super ShowDown, including Brock Lesnar returning to make his Money in the Bank cash-in official, gave the May 27 edition of Monday Night Raw something to hook in the WWE Universe, but it would take more than that to get fans invested.
Brock Lesnar Refuses to Announce Cash-In; Dolph Ziggler Attacks Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston opened the show and called out Lesnar to cash in on him. Seth Rollins answered the challenge instead. Both made their case until The Beast Incarnate came out.
Instead of caring about either champion though, Lesnar taunted both as he jammed out to different songs on his briefcase which now had speakers. Paul Heyman stated that the two were not announcing anything yet because of Rollins ruining their fun.
After Lesnar and Rollins left, Dolph Ziggler attacked the WWE champion from behind and tried to lay him out again only for Xavier Woods to make the save. The two brawled around the ring.
While Kofi was forced to head to the back by officials, the fight continued with The Showoff using the steel chair and looking to badly injured Woods until The New Day leader was forced to return to the action with a steel chair to run off his Super ShowDown opponent.
The #Heel came back out to talk down Kofi, stating his respect for the champion but also his need to take the title away.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Lesnar fully embracing the meme he created with his jam-out session last week with the briefcase was the right decision. It gives him some more personality and make him even more hateable as he doesn't take either current champ seriously.
This was massively overlong though with Ziggler's involvement stretching past all normal limits. It was not necessary to stuff this all in the opener especially since it will continue on SmackDown as well.
Even with The Showoff doing some of his best work right now, he already feels like he is being overexposed.
Shane McMahon vs. Lance Anoa'i
Shane McMahon came out flanked by Drew McIntyre and announced he would wrestle tonight against a member of the Samoan dynasty that includes Roman Reigns.
Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i came out to fight and got immediately laid out before the bell by The Scottish Psychopath. After the bell rang, Anoa'i battled back before getting caught with a back elbow into a triangle choke, which forced him to tap out.
Afterward, he kept up the attack until The Big Dog stormed the ring and ran off both heels.
Results
Shane def. Anoa'i by submission
Grade
F
Analysis
After an overlong opening segment and repeat video packages, WWE finally got to the wrestling in a squash match that lasted about two minutes. This was an embarrassing segment that put over Shane, who absolutely does not need it.
The AEW chants started here, and they were warranted as WWE seems completely unaware of the fact that the competition has stepped up.
Brock Lesnar Finally Realizes He Has a Year to Cash in Money in the Bank
Lesnar and Heyman returned to make the official cash-in announcement with The Architect returning to stand up to The Beast. However, as The Advocate began reading the Money in the Bank contract, Lesnar realized he could wait until up to May 19, 2020.
The Beast told off Rollins and walked off with no more desire to cash in any time soon.
24/7 champion R-Truth appeared, getting chased by Raw Superstars through the ring and to the backstage area where he would later almost get pinned in the middle of The Usos' Memorial Day celebration.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was an entertaining twist that continued the potentially true story that Lesnar does not watch WWE at all and has no idea how any of the rules work. Twice in the same time, Lesnar has been more entertaining than he has been in the past several years.
The IIconics vs. Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross
The IIconics looked to avenge the loss from last week with a challenge to Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross. However, the unpredictable nature of Cross combined with the dominance of The Man was too much with Lynch taking the win over Peyton Royce with the Man-Handle Slam.
Afterward, Lacey Evans headed to the ring with a mocking wave.
Results
Lynch and Cross def. The IIconics by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine tag team match, but it did not do much for anyone involved. The IIconics have yet to defend their championships against legitimate challengers for the sole reason of keeping the titles on them, but they cannot build any credibility.
Lynch certainly should not be losing right now, and The Twisted Sister is gaining some needed momentum right now. However, the women's tag team champions are in dire need of a victory that they cannot get.
Cesaro vs. Ricochet
Ricochet and Cesaro went back to war after their match last week, and they showed off why they are two of the best in the business. This time around, with more opportunity to heal up, Ricochet caught Cesaro with headscissors takedown for the win.
Results
Ricochet def. Cesaro by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
While this match was certainly great and the first genuinely quality part of the show, it was let down by WWE's signature 50-50 booking. Rather than letting Cesaro continue to build momentum, he is now trapped in a feud with The One and Only where each man needs wins.
The two are great in-ring workers, who have recently been offering more to the company than more. They need to actually build to title opportunities though rather than just stopping each other's momentum.
Braun Strowman vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Lashley
Early in the night, AJ Styles announced he was too injured to compete tonight, and Baron Corbin attacked him in the training room. The Miz, Braun Strowman, The Lone Wolf and Bobby Lashley spoke their piece on why would win the Fatal 4-Way match.
The heels tried their best to eliminate The Monster Among Men from the picture, and it paid off as The A-Lister got worn down. Lashley and Strowman fought into the crowd while Corbin hit End of Days on Miz.
Results
Corbin def. Miz, Strowman and Lashley by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a good Fatal 4-Way match primarily when Strowman was involved. He dominated everyone in his path throughout until he got double teamed with Miz not getting to do anything because he was the punching bag of everyone.
Corbin getting a title shot on a throwaway show makes sense, but it should be a one-off match. A lengthy program between The Architect and The Lone Wolf would be a mistake.
Bray Wyatt Introduces The Fiend on Firefly Fun House
On the latest episode of Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt tried to lighten things up again after explaining that his new persona is called "The Fiend". He and Abby got into an argument before Wyatt did a spider walk under a limbo pole.
Grade
B+
Analysis
As always, Firefly Fun House is the most interesting part of the show. While this was a fairly limited segment, it still continued to build up Wyatt's odd split personalities. He should get to wrestle soon, and it will hopefully keep the entertainment going.
Sami Zayn Calls out Seth Rollins; Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn fielded questions from the WWE Universe in an electric chair with odd questions until someone asked him about becoming WWE universal champion. Zayn said he could be champ whenever he wanted, which set off Rollins who stormed the ring and threw out the chair.
The Underdog from The Underground pushed the WWE universal champion to his limit, but The Beastslayer ultimately emerged victorious by taking down Zayn with The Stomp.
Results
Rollins def. Zayn by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
The opening promo to set up the match was an absolute mess that made no sense. It felt like a waste of Zayn even when it was attempting to set him up against Rollins. Nothing worked with the segment.
The match that followed should have made up for it, but the two were only fine together, working with a flat crowd that was worn down by a bad night. No one benefited from this sloppily set up main event.