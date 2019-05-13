WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

For those paying close attention to WWE, Money in the Bank 2019 is coming up this Sunday, and it has the potential to be a great show. However, the excitement for the event has mostly been tempered thanks to booking that has left most scratching their heads.

The new "wild card" rule has broken down the brand lines, leading to each show being headlined by the same couple stars. This week, Charlotte Flair was heading to Monday Night Raw to sign the contract for her latest match with Becky Lynch while Lacey Evans also signed the contract for her bout with The Man.

Roman Reigns would once again be working on Raw as the guest on Miz TV with both men having a serious beef with Shane McMahon.

The rest of the show would mostly be focused on the red brand's stars with a series of contests working as previews for the Money in the Bank ladder matches. Naomi would face off against Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Dana Brooke in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre would fight Braun Strowman one on one as Ricochet would get his first shot at Baron Corbin.

This edition of Raw had far too much ground to cover for a go-home show, but it still promised some exciting moments and matches along the way.