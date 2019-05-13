WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13May 14, 2019
For those paying close attention to WWE, Money in the Bank 2019 is coming up this Sunday, and it has the potential to be a great show. However, the excitement for the event has mostly been tempered thanks to booking that has left most scratching their heads.
The new "wild card" rule has broken down the brand lines, leading to each show being headlined by the same couple stars. This week, Charlotte Flair was heading to Monday Night Raw to sign the contract for her latest match with Becky Lynch while Lacey Evans also signed the contract for her bout with The Man.
Roman Reigns would once again be working on Raw as the guest on Miz TV with both men having a serious beef with Shane McMahon.
The rest of the show would mostly be focused on the red brand's stars with a series of contests working as previews for the Money in the Bank ladder matches. Naomi would face off against Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Dana Brooke in a Fatal 4-Way match.
Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre would fight Braun Strowman one on one as Ricochet would get his first shot at Baron Corbin.
This edition of Raw had far too much ground to cover for a go-home show, but it still promised some exciting moments and matches along the way.
Miz TV Featuring Roman Reigns; The Miz and Reigns vs. Elias and Bobby Lashley
Miz TV opened with The A-Lister introducing The Big Dog. While the host tried to play it cool, Reigns convinced Miz to bring out his new aggressive side, focused on Shane. The two seemed to be coming to an accord when The Best in the World interrupted.
He set up Elias and Bobby Lashley to lay out the faces and announced a tag team match that started right away. Miz was isolated by the heels, and, just before he could get the hot tag to Reigns, Shane O'Mac laid out Reigns.
This caused a disqualification before a brawl broke out with everyone getting laid out in the chaos.
Results
Reigns and Miz def. Elias and Lashley by disqualification
Grade
N
Analysis
This was a solid segment that went too long, showcasing the surprisingly effective combination of Miz and Reigns as a team. Bonding over a shared hatred of the McMahons, this was natural as Reigns has felt as a babyface without The Shield by his side since his return.
The Big Dog brings out the fire in The A-Lister, and Miz makes Reigns feel more natural and charismatic. The two are a great combination of talent that can even rise above a flat group of rivals that don't add much (speaking of Lashley and Shane, not Elias).
Mojo Rawley vs. Apollo Crews
Mojo Rawley introduced his new look with fresh face paint and an aggressive attitude. He made quick work of Apollo Crews after he tweaked his knee on a jump with Mojo hitting him with a chop block to set up a corner running forearm and sit-out Alabama Slam for the win.
Results
Mojo def. Crews by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a solid reintroduction for Mojo. While Crews has not won anything major in WWE, he has been regularly showcased in WWE as a dangerous competitor. It matters for the heel to make such quick work of him.
It will be interesting to see what comes next though. There's only so many well known faces he can run through before he needs to find a rival who will challenge him. He's charismatic but limited in the ring. He needs to step up his game when it matters.
Becky Lynch Signs the Contracts for Matches with Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair
Michael Cole hosted the contract signing of Lynch's two title defenses at Money in the Bank. The Champ Champ stated that she did not care how much damage Charlotte and Evans did to her because she would remain champion at the end.
The contracts were signed after a few more choice words, and a brawl broke out with The Man completely overwhelmed. The heels took down The Irish Lass Kicker with a powerbomb through a table and stood tall with the championships they craved.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a strong segment primarily because of The Man and The Queen with The Lady seeming to lack a bit of confident this week. Overall, the contract signing worked and established just how big a threat Lynch is facing on Sunday.
It also made clear to those familiar with WWE's storytelling that it is likely Lynch will defeat both women. There is nothing WWE loves to do more than show babyfaces pull off the impossible.
Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin
In a pretaped promo before this match, Ricochet stated that he would fight for his dream to be Mr. Money in the Bank. He got close to the win on Corbin after a standing moonsault, but The Lone Wolf kicked out then caught him running with End of Days for the win.
Afterward, the former Constable tried to make a statement by setting up a ladder and grabbing the briefcase, but The One and Only knocked him off the ladder to stand tall.
Results
Corbin def. Ricochet by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was an unremarkable match to hype Money in the Bank that did not do much for either man. Ricochet lost clean to Corbin, so he didn't get any momentum out of it with The Lone Wolf then getting embarrassed after his victory by getting knocked off a ladder.
No one won with this booking. It would have made more sense for the opposite situation with Ricochet taking a victory but getting cheap shot after the match, and that would have actually helped solidify the high flier in the ladder match.
AJ Styles and Seth Rollins Speak Their Mind
A video package was shown on the story of Seth Rollins and AJ Styles so far as The Architect's dream to get to the top was highlighted as well as his growing conflict with The Phenomenal One.
Styles was interviewed and stated that he did not hit Rollins intentionally last week but was done playing nice with the champion, who continued to disrespect him. Later, The Beastslayer told Styles he was done looking up to his challenger and was ready to prove he is the best.
Grade
B
Analysis
The video package for this feud worked wonders, adding weight to a fairly limited story so far. It probably would have been enough to set people up for Sunday though the interviews were a fine extra touch.
Overall, this was a safe set up for the Universal Championship clash. With Styles traveling with the blue brand, the two could not interact
Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross
Backstage, Bliss complained on the phone about losing her luggage. Nikki Cross came up to show sympathy with The Goddess offering to give Cross her spot in the match which the newcomer to Raw accepted.
Brooke, Natalya and Bliss all cut pretaped promos before this match with The Goddess then watching from commentary. The Twisted Sister looked unstoppable in this match, catching The Queen of Harts with a hanging spinning neckbreaker for the win.
Results
Cross def. Natalya, Naomi and Brooke by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a fun Fatal 4-Way with everyone getting a moment to shine. It would have been nice to see it get more time, but everyone did the most with the time. This was especially true for the wildcard in this contest, Cross.
The former Sanity member has gone through a rough few forgotten months on the main roster, but it looks like she's finally getting a real story. She and Bliss are an odd pairing, but The Goddess can help reestablish Cross as sympathetic as she gets manipulated by the top heel.
Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro
Rey Mysterio stated in an interview that Samoa Joe has crossed a line by threatening his son, but Cesaro interrupted to insult the luchador and insinuate that Dominic was not really Mysterio's son, causing a brawl to break out.
Before the two new rivals fought, Joe cut a pretaped promo on his challenger, stating that it was never right that the future Hall of Famer got his son involved in their business.
The strength of The Swiss Superman was on full display in this contest, but his overconfidence cost him near the end. The Master of the 619 dodged Cesaro's attempt at his signature move then caught the heel with a 619 and diving splash for the win.
Results
Mysterio def. Cesaro by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
TV matches often suffer from a lack of time, but great competitors use every second of the time they had. Cesaro and Mysterio looked like seasoned veterans in the ring together, using every moment they had to work together.
This was a brilliant sprint that made something of nothing as they had no real story to work with. This should be a sign to WWE that these two are ready to feud for months to come with hopefully more stakes next time.
Bray Wyatt Reveals His New Face on the Latest Edition of the Firefly Fun House
The Firefly Fun House presented a special secret this week as Bray Wyatt finally showcased his true self. The scene turned dark, and he revealed a new monstrous face, still wanting the fans to let him in.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was an exciting and surprising shift for Wyatt. After weeks of playing it nice, this segment took a dark turn that finally feels like it is revealing how this gimmick can work in a WWE ring.
While the Firefly Fun House got people talking, The Eater of Worlds is always going to work better as a dark presence in the ring. The reveal of his new face was exciting and disturbing in the best way possible, setting up the wrestler for his most important run in WWE to date.
Falls Count Anywhere: Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn convinced Shane to give him a match against Braun Strowman for his Money in the Bank spot in a Falls Count Anywhere. However, The Underdog from the Underground quickly looked out of his depth against The Monster Among Men.
As the two fought up into the concession stands, Corbin appeared to help Zayn take down Strowman. McIntyre got involved later with the two big men forcing the issue as The Scottish Psychopath sent The Monster through a ladder and hit The Claymore before dragging Zayn in position for the pin.
Results
Zayn def. Strowman by pinfall
Grade
N
Analysis
This was a bit of a mess of a match with so much interference, but it served its purpose. Zayn's master plan worked as he got into MITB and cost The Monster his spot.
This also makes the men's ladder match far more interesting as Strowman should be motivated to get involved without dominating the contest.
It also sets up a fascinating dark horse to win the contest. The Underdog from the Underground could be the perfect man to carry the Money in the Bank briefcase for months to come, hoarding it for the perfect moment to strike.