WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 21

While most were talking about the show's effect on Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank 2019 also established the stars who will be at the head of SmackDown Live for the coming months.

Bayley won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, crowning a new face at the head of the division. She and the Raw women's champion, Becky Lynch, would team together against Charlotte and Lacey Evans on Tuesday.

WWE champion Kofi Kingston once more proved his mettle as champion, overcoming the biggest threat to his championship run to date in Kevin Owens. With Big E set to return, he and Xavier Woods promised a party before Kofi fought Sami Zayn one-on-one later in the night.

Roman Reigns continues to be a huge star on both brands with MITB solidifying his status, as he took down Elias in mere seconds after the bell rang. The Drifter refused to let that result stand and expected to fight The Big Dog again with Shane McMahon in his corner.

With the introduction of the 24/7 Championship as well as fallout from other matches on the night, the blue brand promised a slew of important segments and matches that would hopefully continue the momentum from Sunday.