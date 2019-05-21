WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 21

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 21May 22, 2019
While most were talking about the show's effect on Monday Night Raw, Money in the Bank 2019 also established the stars who will be at the head of SmackDown Live for the coming months.
Bayley won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, crowning a new face at the head of the division. She and the Raw women's champion, Becky Lynch, would team together against Charlotte and Lacey Evans on Tuesday.
WWE champion Kofi Kingston once more proved his mettle as champion, overcoming the biggest threat to his championship run to date in Kevin Owens. With Big E set to return, he and Xavier Woods promised a party before Kofi fought Sami Zayn one-on-one later in the night.
Roman Reigns continues to be a huge star on both brands with MITB solidifying his status, as he took down Elias in mere seconds after the bell rang. The Drifter refused to let that result stand and expected to fight The Big Dog again with Shane McMahon in his corner.
With the introduction of the 24/7 Championship as well as fallout from other matches on the night, the blue brand promised a slew of important segments and matches that would hopefully continue the momentum from Sunday.
Big E Makes His Big Return to The New Day
Kofi and Woods introduced Big E back to the WWE Universe after getting rid of an imposter with The New Day reunited. As they enjoyed the moment, an angry KO came out followed by Zayn, who spoke for the both of them.
After Owens got fed up and walked away, The Underdog from The Underground kept talking, putting over what he would do to the WWE champion tonight in their match with Kofi unfazed.
Grade
B-
Analysis
While it was nice to see New Day reunited here, this felt like an unnecessary segment as a whole. Big E didn't say much, and the end result was setting up a match that was already announced ahead of time.
This segment could have been limited to a pre-match entrance before Kofi vs. Zayn, but it was another example of the company overusing certain stars rather than trying to maximize the two hours of television.
Andrade vs. Ali
Both clearly still hurting from Sunday, Andrade and Ali fought back and forth in this physical contest. While The Heart of SmackDown Live came out strong early, El Idolo sent him crashing off the apron into the barricade on his bandaged back.
The injury put Andrade far ahead with Ali seemingly completely out of sorts. After barely avoiding a count-out loss, the underdog managed to tangle up the legs of the heel in an inside cradle for a surprise three count.
Results
Ali def. Andrade by pinfall
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fantastic story-driven TV match that showed how good both men are. They used every minute and developed a complete match with no real build-up. The fans were fully behind Ali down the stretch as he rallied through the pain.
It was surprising that Ali took the win with Andrade about to fight for the Intercontinental Championship on Sunday, but it may be a sign that he is on the rise. With his heavily featured role on Sunday and this victory, a major push may be coming for the fantastic babyface.
Mandy Rose vs. Carmella
With R-Truth in her corner disguised in drag to avoid wrestlers going after his 24/7 title, Carmella tried to focus on taking down Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville backing her up.
However, many stars came running out from the back to get to Truth, and Carmella ran out with him, causing the referee to throw out the match as a no contest.
The two ran backstage then out into the parking lot with Truth barely escaping The B-Team stealing his championship.
Results
Rose vs. Carmella goes to a no contest
Grade
D
Analysis
While Truth is a great comedy performer, this was a lame way to use him as champion. His disguise was a cheap gag that quickly did not matter, and this entire match was thrown out rather than just having Truth get chased to the back.
The 24/7 title has potential, but WWE will need to limit the championship a little bit. If they don't, this situation will keep coming up where matches are ruined by hasty run-ins.
Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn
Big E was found backstage holding his repaired knee, stating that Owens had attacked him. While Woods looked after E, Kofi headed to the ring for his match with Zayn, clearly distracted.
Despite the best efforts of the dastardly heel though, the WWE champion was on fire and never stayed down, managing to reverse the Blue Thunder Bomb into a Trouble in Paradise for the win.
Paul Heyman appeared to taunt Kofi with a potential cash-in only for Dolph Ziggler to assault the New Day leader from behind. He badly injured the champ using a steel post and chair until he had to be stretchered out. Kofi refused to go out that way and limped off the stretcher to the back.
Results
Kofi def. Zayn by pinfall
Grade
A
Analysis
While the match was fairly disappointing, feeling rushed, the post-match assault more than made up for that. It remains to be seen if this will actually lead anywhere for The Showoff whose career has been defined by start-and-stop pushes, but this was an impressive heel return.
He laid out an old rival viciously and instantly established himself as a threat. He and Kofi have fought many times but never with stakes like these. The WWE champion standing back up afterward and demanding to walk out of his own power was a fantastic moment for his reign.
Bayley and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans
Becky and Bayley showed some tension backstage before their match, talking about how much they would both like to be the champion of both brands. However, that tension was not enough to cost the champs the match with The Hugger catching The Queen with an inside cradle for three.
Results
Bayley and Lynch def. Charlotte and Evans by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a perfectly fine but largely forgettable match that was rushed through to the finish. It never felt like Bayley really got a chance to celebrate her title win with this match mostly about The Man trying to get revenge on her rivals.
While eventually it would be great to see The Irish Lass Kicker fight The Hugger, it is odd for WWE to tease tension between the two. They should be mostly focused on defending their own titles at this point.
Dolph Ziggler Explains His Actions
Backstage, The #Heel was asked why he attacked Kofi. Instead of answering the interviewer, he took the microphone to speak directly to the WWE Universe.
He walked out on the stage and admitted he was jealous of Kofi. He was jealous that he seized his moment and took it straight to the top. He promised to take that spot back by knocking him off his perch at WWE Super ShowDown.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a passionate promo from The Showoff, who sold himself as being on the verge of tears for his actions. The honest admission of guilt and sense of remorse at his violent actions showcased a refreshing perspective that could make him a far more complicated character than he has been recently.
However, with the likelihood that all this pays off at Super ShowDown, it is possible this was a sign that this will be a one-off moment for Ziggler again, who will quickly fade back into the background.
Roman Reigns vs. Elias (w/ Shane McMahon)
After speaking with Shane who promised to be in Elias' corner, The Drifter waited for Reigns in the parking lot, playing for him on top of a truck as he promised to avenge his Money in the Bank loss.
Shane O'Mac did his best to make sure that The Big Dog lost, but it didn't work. As McMahon distracted the referee, Elias grabbed his guitar but ran into a Spear for the loss.
Afterward, Boy Wonder tried to attack Reigns, who recovered only to get wiped out by a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.
Results
Reigns def. Elias by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine match, clearly an attempt to make up for the two not getting to do anything at Money in the Bank. The Drifter looked good with Reigns and got to open up his moveset for once.
In the end though, this whole segment was not about Elias but Shane whose frequent interference bogged down the contest. With McIntyre proving a better aid than The Drifter, it is likely Elias is going to be working on his own again soon, which is for the best.