MLB Home Run Derby 2019 Odds: Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo Among Early Favorites

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger and Texas Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo are early 6-1 co-favorites to win the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Here's a look at the complete set of updated betting lines released Tuesday, which show Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich and New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso as the only other players with odds of 10-1 or better:

Bellinger and Yelich are tied for the lead in home runs with 14 through the season's first month. The Dodgers' outfielder also set a new MLB record with 37 runs batted in before the start of May, though the league's earlier start played a role.

Gallo and Alonso have each recorded nine round-trippers so far, but both are known for their prolific power, which could make them intriguing options when MLB starts to ask players whether they want to participate in the Derby during All-Star week.

Although Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, the league's gold standard since 2012, seems to jump off the page with 50-1 odds, it's likely a case of fool's gold.

The Caesars Entertainment release notes there are "no refunds on players that do not participate" in the event, and it's doubtful the two-time American League MVP will take part.

"I don't know about any of that," Trout told reporters last year after being asked about several possible reasons for his absence from the Derby. "I'd rather just have that night with my family, spend time with them. ... I just want to relax and enjoy the day. Just watch it. ... I just never had any interest in doing it."

Reigning champion Bryce Harper, who left the Washington Nationals to sign with the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in free agency, is listed as a 75-1 long shot. He'd previously skipped the event as Trout did, but took part since last year's All-Star Game was hosted at Nationals Park.

It's unclear whether he's planning to return to defend the crown.