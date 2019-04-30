Christian Eriksen Says Tottenham Made Ajax 'Look a Lot Better' Than They Are

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen says Tottenham Hotspur made Ajax "look a lot better" than they are during their 1-0 defeat to the Dutch side in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

The Denmark international also told BT Sport (h/t Jeorge Bird for MailOnline) his team were far from their best and must improve for the second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

"Very under par, we didn't play our best at all, we were better second half, but first 20 minutes of the game we were ball watchers and against a team who like possession, it's a no go. We have to change a lot for next game.

"We made them look a lot better—of course they're a good side, but we helped them give the feeling they could control things which was our fault. Second half was different, but we played more direct, and hurt them a bit more but needed the last touch.

"At the start of the game it didn't matter what system we were just behind on every ball. When we did change the system it helped us a bit, different ways to press, different ways to play, more direct, with the ball, but still far from what we know we can [do]."

Donny van de Beek scored the only goal of the game after 15 minutes for the visitors, but Erik ten Hag's side came close to doubling their advantage in the second half when David Neres hit the post.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino offered his view after the match:

The Spurs boss opted to start the game with three centre-backs in Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, with Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier as wing-backs.

Pochettino tweaked his tactics in the first half when Vertonghen was forced off with a concussion, and the introduction of midfielder Moussa Sissoko helped change the game, as noted by EiF Soccer:

The result means Ajax will be favourites to progress to a final against either Liverpool or Barcelona, and the history books make grim reading for Spurs fans:

However, Spurs will be boosted by the return of key forward Son Heung-min from suspension. The South Korean has 20 goals in all competitions for his club this season and scored in both legs of their quarter-final win over Manchester City.

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand says Spurs are still in the tie:

Tottenham must now win in Amsterdam if they are to make it through to their first ever Champions League final. They will be underdogs to progress but can take confidence from their victory over Premier League champions Manchester City last time out.